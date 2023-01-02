MVC notebook: Illinois State seeks to correct turnover issue like Indiana State has done this season

NORMAL — Maybe the turn of a new calendar year will help solve Illinois State's turnover woes.

From the beginning of the season, turnovers have hurt the Redbirds' chances, especially in games decided by two possessions or less. That happened again on New Year's Eve at CEFCU Arena when ISU committed a season-high 20 turnovers while falling to Northern Iowa, 66-60.

"Sometimes I feel maybe I teach it and emphasize it so much maybe they're getting tight," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon after the game. "But the turnovers we have wouldn't indicate we're getting tight, but careless."

Pedon emphasized to his team after returning from Christmas break, MVC teams that make the NCAA Tournament the last 10 years are among the league leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Right now, the Redbirds rank last among the 12 MVC teams in assist-to-turnover ratio at 0.73.

The leader? Indiana State at 1.30.

It's no coincidence the Sycamores come to CEFCU Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday as the only undefeated team in league play at 4-0. The Redbirds are 6-9 overall and 1-3 in the league.

The Sycamores (11-4 overall) were eighth out of 10 teams in assist-to-turnover ratio last season when they went 11-20 in Josh Schertz's first season as head coach.

"Probably having a point guard (is the difference). We had to play without one last season," said Schertz on Monday's MVC coaches Zoom call. "The biggest key has been the improvement of Julian Larry at the point guard position. His growth from last year, where he was trying to figure it out and trying to figure out our system, he's made a huge step forward.

"Julian and Trent Gibson (a transfer) have given us two true point guards and allowed us to play and take the ball out of some guys' hands."

McChesney shines

A bright spot in ISU's loss to UNI was Liam McChesney returning to full health.

The 6-foot-10 junior forward battled an ankle injury then flu-like symptoms after scoring a career-high 25 points in an 87-81 victory against Eastern Michigan on Dec. 7.

McChesney was a non-factor in a 55-51 loss to UIC last Wednesday with two points and three rebounds in 11 minutes. He was a different player against UNI with 22 points, four rebounds and four blocks in 30 minutes.

"Young players underestimate the importance of practice sometimes with the confidence and success and the rhythm of game that is necessary," said Pedon. "When you get repetitions over consecutive days that helps. The best ability as a player is availability."

Drake struggling

Drake was the overwhelming preseason favorite to win the league title. But the Bulldogs (11-4 overall) are off to a 2-2 league start ahead of Wednesday's game at Southern Illinois (11-4, 3-1).

"We're just not quite as dynamic in the open floor has been part of it," said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. "Even though we have a lot of guys back, missing ShanQuan Hemphill and Tremell Murphy we haven't replaced that speed and athleticism in spots. We're not quite clicking on offense the way I thought we would."

Senior guard D.J. Wilkins also is returning from ACL surgery at the end of last season. Wilkins is averaging 7.6 points and shooting 36.9% from the field.

"He's not (100%). It's just part of the ACL injury," said DeVries. "Even though a guy is back on the floor and their knee is healthy, it still takes months a lot of times for guys to get their full speed and strength back. He's fighting through it and giving us what he's got."

Defense keys Bradley

Bradley leads the league in points allowed (58.7 per game) and opponents' field goal percentage (.381).

While 6-9 senior forward Malevy Leons paces the Braves in steals (27) and blocks (26), However, Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said the team's top two defenders are junior forward Rienk Mast and sophomore guard Connor Hickman.

"Everyone votes for All-Defensive Team and Defensive Player of the Year based on how many blocks and steals you get. We vote, as coaches, on who gives up the most points," said Wardle. "When Rienk got back after being out a month (with a knee injury), our execution went up defensively because he's a great talker and positionally he's almost flawless.

"He'll give up 2-4 points in 30 minutes of play. The same with Connor Hickman. That's really, really hard to do, especially when they're playing (against) good players."

Bradley (10-5) travels to face Murray State (8-6) on Wednesday with both teams 3-1 in the league.

