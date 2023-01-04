MVC-leading Indiana State never trails in sending Illinois State to third straight defeat

NORMAL — Indiana State shot 60% from the field and led from start to finish before holding off a late Illinois State rally for a 76-67 victory in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

Darius Burford led the Redbirds with a season-high 22 points as no other Redbirds scored in double figures. Illinois State lost its third straight and fourth in last five games while dropping to 6-10 overall and 1-4 in the league.

"They were sensational, and it's to easy to see why they're undefeated in conference play," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "They've got the top offense in our conference and they're extremely hard to guard. They came out and put us on our heels early, and we were battling from there."

The Redbirds solved their recent turnover woes, committing 11 to go with 14 assists. ISU shot 42.4% from the field, including 9 of 20 outside the arc, but were outrebounded, 34-23.

Indiana State, which led by 18 at the half, played without leading scorer Courvoisier McCauley, who was ill. But it hardly mattered as the MVC-leading Sycamores scored 48 points in the paint by continually driving to the basket.

Pacing Indiana State (12-4, 5-0) was Cameron Henry, who made 9 of 11 field goal attempts and scored 18 points. Sophomore point guard Julian Larry had 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting while freshman center Robbie Avila added 14 points while and Bradley transfer Jayson Kent scored 12 off the bench.

"We did a lot of good things the first 30 minutes. The first half was really, really good and exactly how we want to play on both ends of the floor," said Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz. "Our cutting, movement and pace, the way we guarded, was really high level."

The Sycamores breezed to a 47-29 halftime lead thanks to 34 points in the paint. ISU's defense tightened up in the second half, and Kendall Lewis' 3-pointer drew the Redbirds within 61-49 with 9:14 left.

Another 3-pointer, this time by Malachi Poindexter, closed the gap to 70-59 with 4:57 left. Burford sank two free throws to get ISU within nine with 1:57 to go and then converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to 70-64 with 1:15 left.

But Cooper Neese sank both ends of a one-and-one to stop ISU's momentum. Burford made three of four at the line as ISU trailed, 72-67, with 35 seconds left before Larry and Trent Gibson each sank two free throws for the final margin.

The Sycamores took an 11-2 lead by the first media timeout and it never got much better for ISU in the first half. The Redbirds cut a 15-point deficit to 25-15 before an 18-7 run gave the Sycamores their biggest first-half lead at 43-22 with 3:33 left.

Indiana State shot 67.7% in the first half. The Redbirds hit 34.4% with only 12 points in the paint.

Illinois State travels to face Evansville at 1 p.m. Saturday.

This story will be updated.

