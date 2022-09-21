MVC basketball fans need to be ready to learn about new players, coaches

ST. LOUIS — As coaches and players sat at a table during Wednesday's Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Tipoff event at the Missouri Athletic Club, name cards were placed in front of them.

Good thing.

With three new teams and five new head coaches — including Illinois State's Ryan Pedon — it was the first face-to-face gathering with many media members who cover the league. Name recognition was helpful.

But the biggest change this season will come on the court.

The NCAA transfer portal has flipped college basketball rosters to where fans will need a program the first time at their own arenas to tell their own players.

The mass exodus from last season's rosters include league scoring champion Isiaih Mosley of Missouri State (Missouri) and Bradley's Terry Roberts (Georgia) from the all-MVC first team and Illinois State's Antonio Reeves (Kentucky) and Northern Iowa's Noah Carter (Missouri) from the second team.

Chances are it won't be much different in the future, either, although maybe not to the degree it was this past offseason.

"We didn't think it would be a situation where we would have so many new players, but it's actually been a good thing," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford, who brought in seven transfers via the portal along with a junior college transfer and three scholarship freshmen.

"In today's landscape you don't know if people are coming back or not. We felt we needed to reenergize ourselves anyway."

While Pedon doesn't think he'll add six transfers in his second season at the ISU helm, he sees the value of using the portal in upcoming years.

"For better or worse the portal is here to stay. We want to build a program with a healthy balance," said Pedon. "I never shy away from recruiting high school programs, players and student-athletes we identify can help us and match who we are. But the cat is out of the bag — being older and more experienced can put you in an advantageous position."

Pedon already has three high school commitments lined up to sign national letters of intent in November — St. Joseph-Ogden High School guard Ty Pence, point guard John Kinziger of De Pere (Wis.) High School and forward Chase Walker of St. Charles Preparatory School in Columbus, Ohio.

"At the end of the day age and experience is definitely important in college athletics, but even more important is chemistry and accepting roles and what the head coach needs from you," said Pedon. "I envision it being a healthy balance for us."

However, not all league schools will be depending on the transfer portal.

Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson, the league's longest tenured head coach starting his 17th season, said he'll stick with a tried-and-true way of signing high school players and redshirting a couple of them to get older that way.

And this was after he lost Carter, a rising star, in the spring.

"I love the fact our guys over the years have stayed. That formula over the years has been good for us," said Jacobson. "Noah was looking for a higher level and different experience. I understand that part of it going forward."

Redbird reps

Joining Pedon were two of ISU's six scholarship returners in senior forward Kendall Lewis and junior forward Liam McChesney. The Redbirds start official practices Tuesday in preparation for the Nov. 7 home opener against Western Illinois.

"The respect I had for this league from afar has been immense," said Pedon, who was an Ohio State assistant coach before joining ISU for his first head coaching job. "My early observation is it's a close version of the Big Ten. There are a lot of the same values, high-level coaching, you don't get nights off. It's going to require our competitive best and strong buy-in from the guys in our locker room."

ISU's players have been in limited workouts with Pedon and his staff over the summer and first few weeks of the fall semester, so they have an idea what official practices will be like.

"Coach P has been so good with us and keeping the bar where it is. He never lowers the bar for any of us," said McChesney. "We're held to a certain standard every single day. That brings us together, putting us through adversity and tougher situations in practice. Mentally we're way stronger."

McChesney (Utah State) and Lewis (Appalachian State) were transfers last year. They said the transition for their new teammates has been seamless.

"Over the summer we could see the new guys that no one had an ego or alternate agenda," said Lewis. "They came in and, like, let's do this as one. That's major and we don't have to go through any growing pains. Everyone came in open minded."

Lewis and McChesney also took part in a student-athlete service project Wednesday, helping create 300 total smile kits for at-risk children experiencing poor oral health and least able to access dental care.

Phyfe waiting

Jacobson is still waiting to hear if UNI will have senior forward Austin Phyfe, which could make a huge impact on the Panthers' chances to be a contender.

The 6-9, 250-pound Phyfe, who was an all-league first-team player in 2020, was limited last season after suffering long hauler effects from COVID-19. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game.

UNI thought Phyfe turned the corner in the spring and wouldn't be impacted again. However, Phyfe found he had blood clots in his lungs in late June. He had surgery to remove them and later told Jacobson "it was the best he's felt in 15 months."

Phyfe was set to be cleared to return to the court, but tested positive again for COVID a couple weeks ago. He hopes to get the green light in early October.

"When I say he's due for some good news, he's really due for some good news," said Jacobson. "He feels great."

Welcome back

While head coaches Steve Prohm of Murray State and Casey Alexander of Belmont are newcomers to the MVC, that isn't true for UIC's boss.

Former ISU associate head coach Luke Yaklich knows his way around the Valley. Yaklich was with the Redbirds for four years, culminating in ISU sharing the league crown in 2017, before leaving for Michigan's staff and helping the Wolverines advance to the 2018 NCAA championship game.

Yaklich is starting his third season as head coach with the Flames, who went 14-16 overall and 9-10 in the Horizon League last season.

"The opportunity to represent UIC and opportunity to be a small part of a great basketball league and great league in general is a privilege and honor," said Yaklich, who was an ISU manager as an undergraduate. "I understand the tradition, legacy, competition and amount of pride not only the programs have in performing well but the fan bases around the league and the overall juice is on display here in St Louis in March."

Yaklich helped coordinate ISU's defense, including Paris Lee becoming MVC Defensive Player of the Year (as well as league MVP) in 2017. He has let his UIC players know what it will take to be successful in the Valley.

"From a tempo and grind it out (standpoint) you better be able to guard and rebound every single night to give yourself a chance," he said. "I hope my background and experience can impart knowledge and wisdom for our team."

Waiting for Redbirds

ISU will be Murray State's first league game when the Redbirds visit CFSB Arena in Murray, Ky., on Dec. 1.

Asked what the Redbirds can expect, Murray State junior guard Rob Perry smiled.

"It's going to be rocking. It's going to be great," said Perry. "I can't wait. I'm looking forward to it, actually."

Murray State fans were known to flock to the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in Evansville and before that when it was held in Nashville.

Creighton and Wichita State fans used to flood the downtown St. Louis streets for the MVC Tournament. One school hasn't dominated that area since 2017 when Wichita State departed, but that could be changing come the first week of March.

"I expect our fan base here to be second to none and be one of the most impactful, if not the most impactful, fan base here," said Prohm. "I think that's part of the reason they brought us into this league."