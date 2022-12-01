Murray State holds off Illinois State in overtime in Missouri Valley Conference opener

MURRAY, Ky. — Illinois State tied the game late in regulation and took the lead in overtime before Murray State came back in its Missouri Valley Conference basketball debut with a 70-67 victory over the Redbirds in the league opener Thursday night at CFSB Center.

"The result wasn't what we wanted, but after the game after I walked in and shut the door, I looked at them and they were disappointed, but I told them that's our team," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "It's the program we're trying to build to build and the heart we're going to play with and the togetherness and spirit we had in a really tough environment."

Seneca Knight contributed season highs of 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Redbirds, who dropped to 2-6 with their fifth straight loss. Kendall Lewis and Malachi Poindexter had 13 points each, while Liam McChesney added 11 before fouling out in overtime.

Murray State (4-3) was paced by guard Rob Perry with 20 points, while forward Jamari Smith had 16 points.

Poindexter's 3-pointer from in front of ISU's bench with 11 seconds left gave the Redbirds their first tie in the second half at 62-all. Perry's 3-pointer for the win hit the rim a couple times before bouncing away as ISU played its first OT game of the season.

McChesney's dunk off a Darius Burford feed gave ISU a 64-62 lead to begin the extra five-minute session. But the Redbirds went more than four minutes without scoring again as the Racers took a 69-64 lead.

Knight's three-point play cut the gap to one and ISU had a chance to take the lead after Burford forced a turnover.

Knight drove hard inside and got a great look, but missed the shot. Perry secured the rebound and got fouled. He made both free throws for a three-point lead with 11 seconds left.

Poindexter's leaning 3-pointer in the closing seconds didn't fall.

"We're certainly not into moral victories and won't be as long as we're here, but I want them to understand they need to have a perspective at certain times of the year," said Pedon. "This is one of those times."

The difference in the game was at the free throw line where Murray State shot nine more times. The Redbirds went 5 of 6 while the Racers were 10 of 15.

ISU cut an eight-point halftime to deficit to 40-38 when Poindexter connected on a 15-foot jumper with 14:16 left.

Perry answered with a 3-pointer that started a 14-2 run and give the Racers a 54-42 lead with 7:37 left. Knight scored seven straight points, capped by a three-point play, to close the gap to 55-52 with 5:18 left.

McChesney's 3-pointer from in front of ISU's bench cut the Racers' lead to 60-59 with 1:59 left and set up a wild finish.

Murray State seemed like it might be ready to blow out the Redbirds early when Perry's 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Racers a 22-10 lead midway through the first half.

ISU came back late in the half, helped by going to a 1-2-2 zone. The Redbirds used an 8-4 advantage in the last four minutes to trail, 35-29, at the break.

The Redbirds entertain another Valley newcomer, Belmont, at 1 p.m. Sunday at CEFCU Arena.

This story will be updated.