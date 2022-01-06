More positive COVID-19 cases for Illinois State forces Sunday's game to be postponed

NORMAL — Illinois State basketball coach Dan Muller said "multiple" new positive COVID-19 cases inside the Redbirds' program the last two days forced the Missouri Valley Conference on Thursday night to postpone ISU's game Sunday against Evansville at Redbird Arena.

It is ISU's second straight game that has been postponed. The Redbirds were supposed to play Loyola on Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

"A lot of people have been tested recently, and we should get some more results back (Friday)," said Muller. "There could be even more, but as of right now we had to postpone this one also and hopefully we'll be ready for midweek next week. But you never know about that also."

The ISU-Loyola game was called off Monday because of what Muller said were COVID-19 health and safety protocols inside his program. Muller said one ISU player tested positive and others were sidelined because of contact tracing, leaving ISU short of the minimum eight scholarship players required by the MVC.

ISU held a workout for available players Thursday night.

"We wanted to tell them in person we were postponing the Evansville game," said Muller. "We're hoping there are no more positives, but there certainly could be. We'll have to wait and see on that.

"I will say the uncertainty of everything over the last 24 hours was even harder than hearing the new news. They were upset we weren't playing (Sunday), but like in life when there is uncertainty, mentally there is a stress on you. At least they know."

The ISU-Evansville game originally was set for Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. But on Tuesday, it was moved to Sunday at Redbird Arena with the Jan. 23 game between the teams shifted to Evansville.

The MVC also announced Thursday night that Evansville will now be home to face Drake on Saturday.

ISU's next scheduled game is Wednesday against Drake in Des Moines, Iowa. Drake's two scheduled games this week against Southern Illinois and Indiana State were postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Salukis and Sycamores, respectively.

Muller said earlier this week he was optimistic the Redbirds could still play a complete 18-game MVC schedule. The latest postponement — and possibly others in the future which could involve ISU's opponents — may make that even more difficult.

"I'm telling you I have no problem playing three games in a week. Players want to play games and not practice," said Muller. "You have to figure out how to prepare while getting the off days that are required by the NCAA. I'm certainly hopeful we'll play all 18 games."

