NORMAL – Myles Foster enjoyed a feeling of family when he visited Illinois State last weekend.

Foster has decided he wants to part of that Redbird family and has announced he is transferring from Monmouth University to join the ISU basketball team.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Foster will have two years of eligibility at ISU and becomes the fourth player to come to the Redbirds from the transfer portal.

“There was a family atmosphere I felt on my visit. I didn’t really see that in a lot of other places,” Foster said. “Everyone talks a good game in the portal and tells you what you want to hear.

“Coach (Ryan) Pedon told me what I needed to work on and gave me a step-by-step on why he saw a fit with me and the players already there. He showed me film of players like me who have been successful. That was really cool. It was really impressive, a really great presentation.”

Monmouth is a Division I program that plays in the Colonial Athletic Conference and is located in West Long Branch, New Jersey.

Foster took a big leap in production in his third year with the Hawks.

After averaging 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 12.4 minutes in 2021-22, Foster improved to 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds last season. He started all 33 games as the Hawks posted a 7-26 record.

“My freshman year I didn’t play much, but I felt like the minutes I got were productive,” said Foster. “My sophomore year I was the sixth man on a really good team (21-13). I thought being in the gym was an easy way to get better and see growth in your game.

"My junior year I was going to put forth my best effort. I’ll take the same steps this year with a different (school) name on my jersey.”

Foster, who is a career 46 percent shooter from the field and 57.6 percent at the free throw line, believes he is a solid all-around player offensively and defensively.

“I feel like I’m a high IQ player and an underrated passer,” he said. “A lot of my highlights were on production inside. But if you watch a lot of my games, you can see I can really score from a lot of different places and in a variety of ways. I can score off screens, pick and rolls, pick and pops.

Monmouth Transfer Myles Foster is one of the best players in the Transfer Portal. His ability to operate in the mid/low post area along with his elite footwork shows why he dominated this season. He has also shown a great mid range jumper.



He will garner tons of high major… pic.twitter.com/uatb2QaOir — Transfer Portal for Playing Time (@TP4PT) March 21, 2023

“Defensively, I have a 7-3 wing span. I have the mobility to switch out and guard different players. I have no problem guarding a five (center) and no probably guarding a one (point guard). I’m consistent. I show up every day and give my best effort and win games.”

A native of Brooklyn, New York, Foster joins 7-0 Brandon Lieb (Illinois), 6-4 Jordan Davis (Wisconsin) and 6-2 Dalton Banks (Southern Illinois) as ISU portal additions.

“It definitely helps me playing with guards who know the game and facilitate, make the right reads and run the offense,” said Foster. “It will be a very good situation for me. I’ll focus on making sure I get every rebound.”

Pedon, who cannot comment on Foster until his scholarship papers have been received, had previously stated he would sign no more than four players from the portal.

