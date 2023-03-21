NORMAL — Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm would have much preferred his pitchers challenge Minnesota's hitters Tuesday on a cold, wet day at Duffy Bass Field.

Seven Redbird pitchers handed out 10 walks as ISU fell behind early and dropped a 10-3 nonconference decision to the Golden Gophers.

"You get days when the wind is blowing out, and guys are trying to pitch around contact," Holm said. "With the wind blowing in the way it is, there's no excuse for it. If you walk guys, give them free bases, it ends up biting you more times than not."

ISU freshman starter Thomas Harper, who was effective while picking up his first college win last week, did not survive the first inning.

Harper gave up two singles, issued two walks and hit a batter before being removed. His one recorded out came on a pickoff.

"It's tough on a freshman. Things start to snowball on him," said Holm. "That was when it was time to go get him."

Weber Neels' two-run single was the big hit of a four-run Gophers' first.

Minnesota added single runs in the fourth and fifth against Redbird reliever Jared Hart.

ISU's first two hits — singles from Noah Rabin and Dylan Swarmer — were wiped out on double play grounders.

Rabin and Swarmer each had three of ISU's 10 hits.

"It's good to see Noah get back. He hurt his back and missed two weeks," Holm said. "Getting him more comfortable helps us. We would like to lengthen that lineup out."

The Redbirds dented the scoreboard with two fifth-inning tallies.

One-out singles from Daniel Pacella and Swarmer started the rally. Pacella scored on a throwing error, and Luke Lawrence trotted home when Luke Cheng drew a bases-loaded walk.

Minnesota took those two runs back in the sixth as Neels and Ike Mezzenga both doubled and scored.

Swarmer appeared to blast a two-run home run to left field after a Rabin double in the sixth. But on appeal, Swarmer was called out for missing home plate and had to settle for an RBI triple.

"That came back to bite us," Holm said. "That does change the game. There was a lot of wind out of our sails at that point. I think everybody felt it. All of a sudden, it went flat."

The Gophers and Redbirds play again Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

