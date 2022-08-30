Melinda Fischer made up mind during Title IX celebration to retire as Illinois State's softball coach

NORMAL — As Melinda Fischer conducted Illinois State's first softball workout of the fall semester Friday, the Redbird players were unaware that would be the last time they would be on the field with the school's long-time coach.

Yet Fischer knew much earlier than that.

Fischer announced her retirement Sunday after 37 years as ISU's head softball coach. Her assistant for the last 22 years, Tina Kramos, was named by Redbird athletic director Kyle Brennan to succeed Fischer.

"Realistically when it really hit me was this summer when we had this amazing celebration of Title IX, and I realized I had been involved in this for 50 years. Fifty years," said Fischer, a former ISU player who graduated from the school with her bachelor's degree in 1972 and master's degree in 1975.

"When I was on that stage I looked at Jill (Hutchison, former ISU women's basketball coach), and I thought I have known Jill for 54 years. That's a lot of years. I thought it was a good time (to retire)."

A celebration of Fischer's career — and the start of Kramos' tenure — was held Monday at the Aaron Leetch Club at Hancock Stadium.

Fischer told her team of the news during a meeting Sunday.

"I think everyone was a little surprised," said ISU senior Emme Olson. "We had gone through the summer thinking we were starting the season with Melinda. It was a bit shocking."

Kyle Brennan has only been ISU's athletic director for less than two years. Yet that was all the time he said was necessary to "size" up the school's all-time winningest coach who recorded 1,159 victories.

"The first lesson I learned is don't let her size and smile fool you. She's one tough coach," said Brennan. "It has been my absolute honor and privilege to work with not only a great coach, but a woman who has led on the Title IX fight her whole career, always standing up for her athletes and what is right. She's loved by all of us and will be sorely missed."

Fischer said she didn't want to leave until it was clear Kramos would be her successor. Brennan agreed, saying Kramos earned the opportunity.

"I absolutely know this is the right time to move forward with a great leader in Tina Kramos, who is entering her 23rd year with this program," said Fischer. "That loyalty speaks volumes and she is certainly deserving to be the next head coach."

Kramos realizes she is filling big shoes.

Fischer is among only 28 head coaches in NCAA Division I softball history that have won 1,000 games in their career with at least 10 years of Division I head coaching experience. Counting her two years as Eastern Illinois' coach before returning to ISU in 1980 — as co-basketball head coach with Hutchison for five years before moving to head softball coach — Fischer's 1,118 wins make her the 18th winningest Division I softball coach.

ISU captured 10 Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles under Fischer and five MVC Tournament crowns. The Redbirds also won two titles in the old Gateway Conference and advanced to nine NCAA tournaments, including going to the Sweet Sixteen in 1988, with Fischer leading the way.

"This is a very bittersweet moment," said Kramos, who turned down other positions to stay at ISU. "Nobody has had an impact on my career and life more than Melinda Fischer. She leads by example and with her heart.

"Her message has been very clear — work hard, show gratitude, love what you do and don't be afraid to show it. We will continue to build on that foundation established by Melinda and all the great players that have worn the red and white."

ISU senior Kaili Chval is "excited to see how it goes" with Kramos calling the shots.

"I definitely think it will be a day to day process," said Chval. "Tina has to learn ways, too, now being being a head coach and being freely able to make her own decisions. Us as athletes, loving our traditions and how the Redbird softball program is, it will be easy for us to carry on her (Fischer's) legacy."

Olson has known Fischer since her older sister, Abby, played for the Redbirds from 2008-11. Abby Olson will be inducted into the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame this fall with Fischer saying she will be right there.

Emme Olson said the biggest thing she will take away from Fischer is "how personable and grateful she is for every person in her life."

"The way she approaches situations with us and some people who are not her peers is so amazing," said Olson. "You wouldn't think you could connect with so many different people on different levels and from different places, but she does a great job making everybody feel she's there for them and she appreciates them and supports them."

Kramos, a standout player at Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State in the 1990s, was selected as the head coach for the Greek National Team that competed at the European Championships in the Netherlands in 2015. Kramos also played for Greece in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

"I like to be prepared. That's one of the main things I learned. Melinda's detail and preparation is unbelievable. I've never seen anything like it," said Kramos. "(My) leadership style is to be accountable and have some discipline in this program, but they (the players) will be empowered to be who they are and take Redbird softball forward."

And Fischer will be watching. She promises to be in the stands at South Florida when the Redbirds open the season in February.

Fischer said she has another task ahead of her involving, naturally, the ISU softball program that would be counted as another victory by everyone.

"I've always heard that as one door closes another opens, and I will now make it my mission to give Marian Kneer Stadium a facelift," said Fischer of the Redbirds' home. "This program deserves this and I am committed to making it happen."