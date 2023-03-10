MOLINE — At the postgame news conference Friday at Vibrant Arena, Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie was flanked by two excellent free throw shooters in Paige Robinson and Mary Crompton.

Yet Gillespie was perfectly content another Redbird was sent to the line with the outcome hanging in the balance in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal thriller with No. 8 seed Murray State.

Maya Wong, who entered the contest as the most accurate free throw shooter in ISU history at 87.3 percent, calmly swished two go-ahead free throws with 30 seconds left and the top-seeded Redbirds hung on for a tense 75-73 win.

“I wasn’t disappointed Maya was the one who got fouled,” Gillespie said. “She’s a really gifted foul shooter under pressure.”

The Redbirds saw an 11-point lead after three quarters disappear but received two huge 3-pointers from Crompton down the stretch to keep their hopes of a repeat tournament crown alive.

ISU (24-7) will face the winner of Friday’s second quarterfinal game (Missouri State vs. Drake) at 1:32 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

“I love my team. I could not be more proud of the effort we gave today,” said Gillespie. “The maturity of this team I haven’t had the luxury of coaching. They don’t get rattled.”

High drama finish

Bria Sanders-Woods split two free throws at the 51-second mark to bring the Racers into a 73-73 tie.

After Wong canned her two foul shots, Murray State’s Macey Turley missed a tightly defended shot, and ISU’s Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins rebounded and was fouled with 5.7 seconds left.

“That’s probably the best rebound we’ve had in four years,” Gillespie said.

Wright-Gaskins’ board was particularly significant because the Redbirds had lost top rebounder DeAnna Wilson to fouls with 1:14 left. Wilson departed with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Even after Robinson was fouled with 2.2 seconds showing, ISU still wasn’t in the bonus. Robinson took the next inbounds pass and ran out the final ticks as the Redbird celebrated a hard-fought triumph.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in each other,” said Robinson, who led ISU with 21 points. “We knew we were going to win that game. We just had to stick together.”

Crompton comes through

Crompton was 1 of 7 from 3-point range midway through the fourth quarter but connected on pivotal treys at the 3:13 and 1:33 junctures of the final period. Both came after the Racers had pulled into a tie.

“Every single one felt good. I really had confidence,” Crompton said of her misses. “My teammates having all this confidence in me helps me have confidence in myself.”

Crompton moved into second place in MVC history with 297 career 3-pointers.

Third-quarter surge

ISU broke from a halftime tie with a 24-point third quarter to own a 64-53 advantage.

Kate Bullman scored six of her 14 points in the period on a 3-pointer and a three-point play. Robinson registered nine third-quarter points, including a 14-foot jumper that bounced on the rim and fell through the net at the buzzer.

Robinson, who had been named MVC Player of the Year on Wednesday, made that selection look good.

“That doesn’t really mean anything anymore,” Robinson said. “Whatever I’ve got to do for this team I’m going to do.”

Aalsma shines

ISU received a huge lift off the bench from freshman guard Abbie Aalsma, who drilled three 3-pointers and totaled 11 points.

“Abbie is one of the best freshmen in our league,” said Gillespie. “Her problem is she plays behind these two (Robinson and Crompton). She was a huge difference.”

Murray’s near miss

The Racers, who bowed out at 15-16, were led by the 26 points of Katelyn Young and 19 from Hannah McKay.

“They are so much better than their record,” Gillespie said. “We beat a really good team.”

Murray State shot 48 percent from the field and connected on 18 of 22 free throws (82 percent).

“I’m really proud of my squad. What an amazing effort they put forth,” said Racers coach Rechelle Turner. “Illinois State is an amazing team. They have so many weapons.”

ISU outrebounded Murray State 31-27 and shot 49 percent from the field (28 of 57) and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc (10 of 29)

First half tie

The first half was as tightly contested as the 40-40 tie would indicate. ISU’s largest lead was five at 13-8, while Murray State led by four at 22-18.

Robinson scored 12 first-half points and Aalsma eight. Young had 11 for Murray State.

Both teams shot over 50 percent with the Racers at 56 percent and ISU at 53.3.

Robinson was fouled while shooting a last-second 3-pointer and connected on two of three with .3 seconds remaining to forge the 40-40 deadlock.

