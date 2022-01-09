Mary Crompton sinks six 3-pointers as Illinois State women win fourth straight game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Mary Crompton made six 3-pointers and led Illinois State with 22 points as the Redbirds erupted in the second half to down Evansville, 87-68, in a Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball game Sunday.

The Redbirds' fourth straight victory improved their record to 7-7 overall and 3-0 in the Valley.

DeAnna Wilson contributed 21 points and eight rebounds for ISU, which trailed 39-34 at halftime before shooting 63.3% from the field and erupting for 53 points in the second half.

Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Redbirds, while JuJu Redmond added 10 points. ISU also received nine points and eight rebounds from Kenzie Bowers. The Redbirds shot 55.9% overall from the field, going 8 of 10 outside the arc.

"It’s starting to be really fun. DeAnna really took control in the second half and Mary is really shooting the ball well," said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "The contributions we had from players like Kate Bullman, Kenzie Bowers and Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor today were so key and will be so important going forward. It’s exciting. I think we’re starting to see glimpses of who we can become.”

Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit paced the Purple Aces (7-7, 1-2) with 17 points.

ISU started quickly and took a 24-17 lead after the first quarter. But Evansville sank five 3-pointers in the second quarter and outscored ISU, 22-10, while gaining a 39-34 halftime lead.

“I have to give Evansville all the credit. They played really well that first half and we did not," said Gillespie. "They were very physical and brought out a press that really bothered us, but I thought we really settled in during the second (half) and found our footing.”

