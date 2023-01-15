Mary Crompton, Illinois State roll past Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An inspired first-half performance and a barrage of 3-pointers from Mary Crompton carried the Illinois State women's basketball team to a 70-56 win over Belmont on Sunday at the Curb Event Center.

Playing without 19-point per game scorer Paige Robinson because of a thumb injury, ISU scored the game's first 12 points and never trailed while improving to 11-5 overall and 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference, tied with Northern Iowa for first place.

The Redbirds roared out to an 18-2 advantage with Crompton scoring nine of her 26 points and led 21-4 through one quarter when Jada Stinson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

ISU led 36-16 at the half as Belmont (7-10, 3-3) scored its fewest first-half points of the season.

The Redbirds hit just 2 of 11 third-quarter shots but still took a 48-34 margin into the final period.

Belmont pulled within 54-42 in the fourth quarter but 3-pointers from Crompton and Kate Bullman extended the ISU lead to 18.

Crompton was 8 of 16 shooting and 7 of 13 from 3-point range. DeAnna Wilson contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds and Bullman chipped in 11 points.

In Robinson's absence, freshman Abbie Aalsma made her first career start and graduate student Jada Stinson registered season highs of nine points a nd five rebounds.

Destinee Wells led Belmont with 21 points and Madison Bartley added 15.

