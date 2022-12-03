Malachi Poindexter tries to 'point' Illinois State in right direction as Redbirds look to end skid

NORMAL — Malachi Poindexter came to Illinois State last spring in search of more playing time. He's gotten that from the first game of this season.

The native of Mineral, Va., also is getting a chance to play point guard maybe more than he thought. Poindexter is fine with that, too.

Poindexter took over primary point guard duties for Thursday's game at Murray State with Darius Burford shifting to an off-guard spot. That should be the case again at 1 p.m. Sunday when ISU (2-6) entertains Belmont (5-3) in a Missouri Valley Conference game.

The Redbirds are back at CEFCU Arena for the first time in 17 days seeking to end a five-game losing streak.

"I expect to get more comfortable especially because we're working on things in practice, and I'm running more of the 1," said Poindexter after Saturday's practice. "It will allow me to execute in the game as well."

Belmont is among three new additions to the Valley this season along with Murray State and UIC. ISU suffered a 70-67 overtime loss at Murray State in the MVC opener Thursday while Belmont beat Valparaiso, 76-64.

Poindexter, originally a walk-on at Virginia, didn't come to ISU with eye-popping stats. He averaged 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 19 games for the Cavaliers last season before going into the transfer portal.

"I felt I needed to grow more as an individual and needed to get away from home," said Poindexter. "That was a big step for me in life, but another major contributing factor was the coaches (at ISU). They didn't lie about anything and are always honest. I really loved it because of them."

Pedon didn't care about Poindexter's stats at Virginia. He saw a player who earned a scholarship in his second season with the Cavaliers under Tony Bennett, one of the nation's most respected coaches, and worked his way into their rotation.

However, Pedon didn't see Poindexter taking over as a point guard during summer workouts. But after the Redbirds' first seven games — and with a week of practice after the Cayman Islands Classic — Pedon thought it was a good time to see how Poindexter would do at the point.

So far, so good.

"I saw Darius' dynamic abilities and we wanted to move him off the ball," said Pedon. "Malachi just wasn't ready for that (early). It was probably a system knowledge thing more than anything. But he's a really intelligent kid. He's gained my trust and confidence to run a team in the last 4-6 weeks."

Poindexter played 41 minutes at Murray State and contributed 13 points, four rebounds and four assists with three turnovers. His game-tying 3-pointer with 15 seconds left forced the overtime period.

ISU's players remain positive despite the losing streak.

"We understand the game of basketball is a puzzle and we have to put the pieces together," said Poindexter. "That's coming slowly but surely. We're all on the same page.

"Coach has said after most of our losses, and after our two wins, that game does not define you. It might define who you are right now, but it does not define you going into the future. We'll come in the gym tomorrow and keep getting better. I think we're going in the right direction."

ISU won't be playing another true road game until going to Chicago to face UIC on Dec. 28. The Redbirds are home for four games, including Wednesday against Eastern Michigan, and have a neutral court game against Ball State on Dec. 17 in Indianapolis.

"I saw growth from our team (at Murray State) and there were really some good things to build on," said Pedon. "Our challenge is building on the positives with a completely different game plan and opponent."

Scouting the Bruins

Belmont is the MVC's best 3-point shooting team and sank 15 from outside the arc against Valpo.

Ben Sheppard, a 6-6 senior guard, is the MVC's third-leading scorer (19.4 ppg) and tied for second in assists (4.4). The Bruins are making almost 40% from 3-point range, led by freshman Cade Tyson (51.9%) and senior Drew Friberg (48.4%).

"They're a highly-efficient team and have been for a long time," said Pedon. "They're a very efficient program from top to bottom. Ben Sheppard is the best player we've played all year long. He's a pro and NBA prospect. I'm so impressed with him. I've admired their program for a long time from afar and admire the way they do it. We'll have to be ready and have to be at our best."

Horton tickets

Tickets remain for Saturday's Return to Horton game against SIU Edwardsville. It will be the Redbirds' first game at historic Horton Field House since 1988. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.