Luke Kasubke scores 14 points as Illinois State turns back Chicago State

NORMAL — Luke Kasubke scored 14 points off the bench as Illinois State held off Chicago State, 66-52, in a nonconference basketball game Monday before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 2,964.

ISU, which improved to 6-7, received 12 points and eight rebounds from Seneca Knight while Kendall Lewis added 11 points and five rebounds. ISU shot 47.3% from the field and made 9 of 27 from 3-point range.

"Chicago State is a lot better than people on the outside think," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "They've grinded games out against teams here in the nonconference and they're hard to play against.

"I'm proud of our effort tonight and our attention to detail was much better. I'm proud of the way our players responded after a subpar performance 48 hours ago (in an 83-69 loss to Ball State) that we're not content with."

Liam McChesney returned for ISU after missing most of the last three games with an ankle injury and viral condition. The 6-10 junior played 14 minutes and contributed five points and two assists.

Chicago State (3-11), which didn't start anyone taller than 6-foot-6, was led by Jahsean Corbett's 14 points. Elijah Weaver had 10 as the Cougars shot 37.7% from the field, going 4 of 19 from distance.

It was ISU's final nonconference game before resuming Missouri Valley Conference action Dec. 28 against UIC in Chicago.

The Redbirds made one of their first eight shots and committed three turnovers as Chicago State cut a 10-point halftime deficit to 36-34 with 14:32 left on Weaver's layup.

Kasubke hit a 3-pointer and then rebounded a Knight 3-point air ball for a basket while being fouled. Kasubke's three-point play gave ISU a 47-39 lead with 9:16 left.

Malachi Poindexter, who finished with nine points, hit two 3-pointers that gave the Redbirds a 55-43 lead with 5:02 left. Chicago State closed within 59-52 as Wesley Cardet split a pair of free throws with 1:04 left before Kasubke's three-point play put the game away.

ISU held Chicago State to 42.9% shooting in the first half while taking a 33-23 lead. Knight scored 10 points for the Redbirds while McChesney five points and two assists in 11 minutes. The Redbirds had a 12-2 advantage on second-chance points thanks to five offensive boards.

This story will be updated.

