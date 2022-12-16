Luke Kasubke, Illinois State feeling good ahead of Indy trip to face Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS — It might be a while before Luke Kasubke orders lobster again. Illinois State's junior guard thinks that led to food poisoning he suffered during the Cayman Islands Classic.

"No one else got sick. I was throwing up all night," said Kasubke, who missed the first game against LSU. "It was bad. I lost a lot of weight."

An eight-day break afterwards helped Kasubke regain his stamina. Not coincidentally, ISU has turned things around after starting the season 2-5.

An overtime loss at Murray State was followed by three wins last week, culminated by an emotional 77-71 victory over Southern Illinois Edwardsville in a return to Horton Field House after a 34-year absence.

ISU (5-6) took off a week for final exams and returns at 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday against Ball State (6-4) as part of the inaugural Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is home to the NBA's Indiana Pacers.

The second game pits No. 1-ranked Purdue against Davidson.

"It's a cool experience for them being able to play in a neutral environment, something similar to an NCAA Tournament feel," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "I imagine there will be a good amount of fans, especially in the second half of our game because the No. 1 team in the country plays right after us."

Kasubke, a St. Louis native, is used to playing in bigger arenas after spending his first two seasons with Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference before transferring to ISU.

The 6-foot-5 Kasubke has come off the bench in every game for the Redbirds. He showed in the first two games he can score with career highs of 10 and 16 points against Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois, respectively.

He's also shooting 40% on 3-pointers, sinking 12 of 30 attempts.

Yet it is Kasubke's defense that has drawn consistent praise from his coaches and teammates. Pedon said Kasubke can guard four different positions. Against Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates, Kasubke drew the main defensive assignment and held the 6-10 Bates to a season-low nine points.

"Ever since I was a little kid my Pops (Bret) told me you can only control how hard you play with your defense," said Kasubke. "Going through AAU and everything, I always thought that was something that was underrated about my game. I've always had that chip on my shoulder and love to shut guys down."

Pedon said Kasubke's defensive prowess doesn't come from unbelievable athleticism.

"He's a very smart defender. He moves his feet well laterally, side to side. He's highly detailed. He plays with an edge. He's highly competitive," said Pedon. "A combination of traits he has is why he's been so effective as a defender."

Kasubke admits going against someone such as Bates, who was one of the highest ranked prep players in the country two years ago, "fires me up."

"I love the challenge. Our whole team would have been ready for that challenge," he said. "Everyone has that chip on their shoulder to shut the other team down. But that night it happened to be me, and I was pumped up for that."

Kasubke wasn't a stranger to Pedon when he took the ISU job in March.

Pedon was an Ohio State assistant and had recruited Kasubke when he starred at Chaminade High School. Kasubke finished as Chaminade's fourth all-time scorer behind NBA players Jason Tatum, Bradley Beal and David Lee.

Although Ohio State didn't offer Kasubke, Pedon jumped on the chance to add him to the Redbirds' retooled roster.

"He's a real glue for us on both sides of the ball. He has a maturity about his game that I love," said Pedon. "He's a team guy and willing to do whatever it takes. He has no agenda and is caught up in winning. He's only going to get better and better."

ISU hopes to have 6-10 Liam McChesney back in the lineup against Ball State. The junior forward missed the SIUE game with a sprained ankle.

Pedon said McChesney also battled flu-like symptoms this week and called him questionable.

ISU faces Chicago State at CEFCU Arena at 7 p.m. Monday before the players go home to spend Christmas with their families. Kasubke isn't worried about his teammates' minds drifting toward the holiday too early.

"Just all our ages and being an older group, we know we have to care take of business before we get that break for Christmas," he said. "We're going to hold everyone accountable and make sure they're locked in."

Scouting the Cardinals

This is Ball State's fourth game against a Missouri Valley Conference school. The Cardinals lost to Indiana State (81-73) before beating Missouri State (67-64) and Evansville (88-69).

Jarron Coleman, a 6-5 junior guard from Indianapolis, left Ball State after the 2020-21 season and spent last year with Missouri where he averaged 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He transferred back to Ball State after Michael Lewis was named head coach in the spring.

Lewis, a former Indiana player under Bob Knight, came from UCLA where he was an assistant under Mick Cronin. Lewis and Pedon were on Butler's staff together for the 2015-16 season and remain close friends.

Ball State averages 78.3 points and ranks 37th in the nation in 3-point percentage at .388.

"They can hurt you in a lot of different ways," said Pedon. "Offensively they're one of the best teams we've played all year in terms of offensive efficiency, potency, multiple guys that can hurt you. I see them as being a really complete team. They have good personnel. It's a step up in weight class."

