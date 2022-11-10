Luke Kasubke hits some big shots down stretch as Illinois State hangs on for Ryan Pedon's first win as coach

CHARLESTON — There was relief and then rejoicing.

Illinois State let a double-digit second-half lead evaporate for the second straight game Thursday night at Lantz Arena. But thanks to some clutch shooting by Luke Kasubke and Joe Petrakis down the stretch, the Redbirds hung on to beat Eastern Illinois, 54-49, and give Ryan Pedon his first victory as ISU's head basketball coach.

When Pedon entered the ISU locker room, he was doused with water by his players amidst hooting and hollering.

"A win is a win. On the road, it was a tough game," said Kasubke, who led the Redbirds with 16 points. "We knew it would be a tough and not easy, so it was good to grind out that W."

Kasubke, a transfer from Kansas State, sank 4 of 5 from 3-point range. Malachi Poindexter added 11 points while Petrakis came off the bench to contribute 10.

Kendall Lewis grabbed 14 rebounds for the second straight game for the Redbirds.

ISU (1-1) let the Panthers (0-2) go on a 14-2 run to tie the game at 32 with 9:05 left. But Kasubke and Petrakis buried 3-pointers on successive possessions and ISU hung on despite committing 13 turnovers in the second half.

"Nothing will come easy for our team because we're in the infancy stages of our program here," said Pedon, who team lost its opener to Western Illinois on Monday despite leading by 13 with 18 minutes left. "I was really proud of the grit, resilience and toughness our team showed in the second half."

Pedon wasn't surprised Kasubke stepped up when the Redbirds desperately needed some baskets.

"He's got a competitive edge about him and some moxie on the floor, irregardless of score," said Pedon. "I love the way he competes, and when he's knocking down shots like that he becomes even more valuable."

Kinyon Hodges paced EIU with 14 points. The Redbirds held the Panthers to 33.3% field goal shooting. ISU shot 36.2%.

EIU missed its first eight 3-point attempts before Hodges and Caleb Donaldson, a Bloomington High School graduate, made back-to-back treys to cut ISU's 12-point lead to 30-24 with 15:39 left.

Hodges made two free throws with 9:35 left to get the Panthers into a 32-all tie.

Kasubke and Petrakis ended an ISU drought of almost six minutes. The Redbirds built the lead to 50-42 after another Petrakis 3-pointer with 2:05 left before the Panthers got within 50-49.

But two Kasubke free throws were followed by a missed 3-pointer by Kyle Carlesimo which could have tied the game. Poindexter got the rebound, was fouled and sank both free throws for the final margin.

Defense keyed the Redbirds to a 28-16 halftime lead. ISU held the Panthers to 25.9% shooting from the field in the first half, including 0 of 7 outside the arc.

The Redbirds' offense wasn't so good at the start, either, making 3 of 14 shots. But ISU sank 6 of its final 12 shots with Kasubke, Liam McChesney and Colton Sandage hitting 3-pointers.

ISU faces Northwestern State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Natchitoches, La., before a rematch on Nov. 17 at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

This story will be updated.