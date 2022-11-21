LSU handles Illinois State in opening round of Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — The tropical surroundings did nothing to warm up the Illinois State basketball team’s first-half shooting touch Monday.

ISU struggled to 26 percent first-half shooting while falling behind to KJ Williams-led LSU and dropped a 77-61 decision in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year at Murray State last season, Williams scored 33 points as the Tigers moved to 4-0.

ISU slipped to 2-3 and will play either Akron or Western Kentucky on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The Redbirds coaxed in just 2 of their first 13 shots while falling behind 21-5. ISU was at 5 of 20 from the floor and 1 of 10 from 3-point range while facing a 29-12 deficit that became 32-12 on a 3-pointer from former Illinois player Adam Miller.

Williams had 22 points in the first half as LSU enjoyed a 45-18 bulge entering halftime. The Redbirds outscored the Tigers 43-32 in the second half but never closed the gap under 16 points.

ISU came out firing after halftime. Two Colton Sandage 3-pointers and four Darius Burford points accounted for a 10-2 spurt that cut LSU’s lead to 47-28.

LSU pushed its margin back out to 60-34 before ISU scored seven straight points. The Redbird surge was capped by a Seneca Knight dunk to bring ISU within 68-51 with 6:06 to play.

The Redbirds shot 60 percent in the second half (15 of 25) to finish at 42 percent.

Burford led ISU with 17 points, Knight added 14 and Sandage 12. The Redbirds were outrebounded 35-25.

Miller added 13 points for LSU. He was just 2 of 9 from the field but connected on 8 of 8 free throws.

ISU’s Luke Kasubke, who averaged 9.3 points over the first four games, did not play because of illness.