Loyola leaving Missouri Valley Conference to join Atlantic-10

The Valley accepted Belmont in September as its 11th member beginning with the 2022-23 school year. Now, the league will be back to 10 members unless more expansion occurs.
"In its 115-year history, the Missouri Valley Conference has undergone many changes in membership. The Valley will continue to remain proactive and progressive as we navigate the current collegiate environment,” said MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson. “Loyola Chicago has been a valued member of the Missouri Valley Conference, and we wish Loyola all the best as it begins its next chapter.”
ISU's men's basketball team will make its last trip to Gentile Arena in Chicago to face Loyola in an MVC game on Feb. 2.
Loyola will be departing the Midwest-based MVC and in-state rivals such as Illinois State, Bradley and Loyola for the Atlantic-10, which is a 14-university league predominately based on the East Coast.
The Ramblers will become the fourth Jesuit institution in the A-10, joining Fordham, Saint Joseph's and Saint Louis. Loyola also will be renewing rivalries from its days in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference with Dayton, Duquesne, La Salle and Saint Louis.
"The A-10 is widely regarded as one of the top leagues in the country for its success in competition and in the classroom. This move will continue to grow our visibility at a national level, while at the same time placing us in a league with three other Jesuit institutions," said Loyola president Jo Ann Rooney. "We are confident this is a move that positions Loyola for even greater success, both athletically and academically, in the future."
Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy (12) and Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) chase a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA Tournament second-round game last spring in Indianapolis. The Ramblers announced Tuesday they are leaving the Missouri Valley Conference for the Atlantic-10 Conference beginning in the 2022-23 school year.