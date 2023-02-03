"I was looking at the standings last night. There are four tied for first and four tied for second," he said. "Technically we're in third place."

When told his math is slightly askew, McChesney smiled. "I'm just kidding," he said.

While the Redbirds actually sits ninth with a 5-8 league mark, there is no denying ISU could have a big say who eventually captures the league's regular-season title and takes the No. 1 seed into the MVC Tournament on March 2-5 in St. Louis.

The Redbirds (10-14 overall) meet one of those co-leaders. Belmont (16-8), at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tenn. The Bruins are tied with Bradley, Southern Illinois and Drake for the top at 9-4 with Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Indiana State and Murray State a step behind at 8-5.

ISU faces five of those contenders in its last seven games.

"It's a very tight league and very high level right now," said McChesney. "You really have to bring your 'A' game for how tight it is. Coach (Ryan Pedon) called it a mosh pit. We're in the mosh pit."

The Redbirds aren't looking at themselves as spoilers.

ISU is trying to build its own momentum heading into St. Louis. The Redbirds have won their last two games, including a 68-62 overtime victory against UIC on Wednesday, after a five-game losing streak.

"The way I'm approaching it is we're always pointing with an eye towards March and continuing to get better and improve every day," said Pedon. "It's fair to say we could win every game. We've proven we can do it. We're going into it each and every game playing to win. That's what our mind is on."

McChesney enjoyed his best game of the season the first time against Belmont. He scored 25 points with eight rebounds, both season highs, as the Redbirds took an 87-77 victory on Dec. 4 at CEFCU Arena. ISU made 13 of 21 shots outside the arc for a season-best 61.9% with McChesney making both of his attempts.

While McChesney hasn't scored in double figures in the last five games, he isn't worried.

"I feel the last two games have been good. I'm not a guy who has to score all the points or take all the shots," he said. "I'm going to do whatever the team needs to win. Recently that's me getting more rebounds and passing the ball and making the right play and playing defense the best I can."

Pedon insists he has "full faith" in McChesney, but would like to see more consistency from the Canadian native of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, which is near the Alaska panhandle.

"When he applies himself to the game he can affect the game in so many ways," said Pedon. "I don't think he's playing bad or terrible ... when he's playing his best it's not predicated on making shots. It's his imprint and activity."

If Belmont has stopping McChesney at the top of its scouting report based off the first meeting, he's cool with that.

"That would mean more shots and more buckets for my teammates," he said.

Pedon isn't sure about Colton Sandage's availability. The fifth-year senior guard from Bloomington sat out Wednesday's game because of lingering back and calf issues. Sandage has missed four of the last six games.

"It's a little bit wait and see, what his body is allowing," said Pedon.

Scouting the Bruins

Belmont, which is in its first season in the MVC, has lost its last two games. That includes an 83-82 defeat at Murray State on Wednesday when Ben Sheppard missed a short shot at the buzzer.

The 6-6 Sheppard is among the leading contenders for the Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year Award. The senior guard, who scored 23 against ISU on Dec. 4, averages a league-high 19.5 points and ranks third in 3-point field goal percentage at .420 with teammates Drew Friberg (.462) and freshman Cade Tyson (.448) ahead of him.

Belmont's 39.7% from 3-point range leads the Valley and is fifth nationally.

"They don't shoot 3s off the bounce. All their 3s are off action," said Pedon. "They're a little bit different than a Valley team. I'm curious to see how that translates long term. They've got the best player in the league (in Sheppard)."

Belmont is 8-2 at home with losses to Middle Tennessee (78-75 in overtime) and Drake (79-61).

