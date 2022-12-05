Liam McChesney delivers as Illinois State snaps 5-game losing streak with 3-point barrage

"Liam is a real Swiss Army Knife," said Pedon.

McChesney's versatility was on full display Sunday at CEFCU Arena. He made 9 of 12 field goal attempts, 2 of 2 outside the arc and 5 of 5 at the free throw line for a career-high 25 points. McChesney also contributed a season-high eight rebounds and two blocks as ISU snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-point barrage in an 87-77 victory over Belmont.

"My team got me going and I took it from there," said McChesney. "They put me into positions, and Coach put me into positions. It was fun out there."

The Redbirds made eight straight 3-pointers in the second half to take command while exploding for 57 points after the break. Overall, ISU was 13 of 21 from distance in recording their first home and Valley wins in the Pedon era.

"The first home win is huge, and many more to come," said ISU senior Seneca Knight, smiling.

Inside or outside, blocking shot or deflecting passes, McChesney seemed to be all over the court.

McChesney's line had only one hiccup — five turnovers. Otherwise, Pedon wasn't surprised about McChesney's outburst and expects similar games in the future.

"People don't realize the advantage he provides for us with his length and versatility," said Pedon. "He can do a lot of things well. He's growing into a bigger role this year than he's played at the collegiate level, and I'm going to ask him to do a bit more. I think he's capable of that."

Knight added 17 points, Luke Kasubke had 13 and Kendall Lewis 11 for the Redbirds (3-6 overall, 1-1 MVC), who had earlier fallen at home to Western Illinois and Northwestern State by three points each.

Here are four takeaways as ISU prepares to face Eastern Michigan at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

Three-point explosion

ISU's scouting report focused on limiting Belmont's dangerous 3-point shooting. The Bruins came into CEFCU Arena hitting a MVC-best 39.8% outside the arc.

You can bet Belmont's scouting report when it faces ISU again on Feb. 4 in Nashville, Tenn., will be heavy on the Redbirds' 3-point prowess.

"My teammates did a good job of finding me when they were leaving me open," said Kasubke, who made four treys. "My job is just to knock down the shots, and I was able to do that."

Seven players sank at least one trey as the Redbirds blew by their previous season-high point total of 69.

"We've had good shooters all along. The rhythm of the game comes from your offensive connectiveness and your passing and timing," said Pedon. "I've been fairly open about that, and it's not where I want. It's been getting better."

Pedon had two numbers circled on a stat sheet in front of him — assists and turnovers. While the Redbirds still committed more turnovers than they wanted (19), they also dished out a season-high 20 assists.

"Show me a good-shooting team and I'll show you a good passing team," he said. "That was very welcome."

Second-half blitz

Belmont (5-4, 1-1), in its first season as a Valley member, had won 59 straight games when leading at halftime.

The Bruins led nearly the entire first half as ISU scored only nine points in the first 12 minutes. But the Redbirds finally started to click offensively, and when Colton Sandage swished a 3-pointer with nine seconds left ISU streaked to the locker room down, 31-30.

"How you end the half is very important," said Pedon. "That gave us some positive momentum going into the locker room."

Then came the 3-point barrage. Lewis' trey forged a 35-all tie before Kasubke's back-to-back 3-pointers put ISU ahead, 43-37. Even when the Redbirds finally missed from long range, Darius Burford was there to score on a put-back for a 66-53 lead.

Senior forward Ben Sheppard, who led the Bruins with 23 points, tried to lead a comeback. But the damage was done. Even though the Bruins shot 44.4% on 3-pointers (8 of 18), they were doomed by ISU's uncanny marksmanship as the Redbirds hit 54.5% overall from the field.

"I have a lot of respect for Belmont. They've won at a high level for decades. The style of basketball they play is hard to go against and replicate in practice," said Pedon of the numerous Princeton backdoor cuts. "We had some moments in that first half that were kind of murky, to say the least. I'm proud of the way they came together and played some pretty good basketball in the second half. A lot to build on and grateful we could win a game in this building."

Making step up

ISU showed in a 70-67 overtime loss at Murray State in the MVC opener three days earlier it had ironed out some problems that surfaced while going 0-3 in the Cayman Islands Classic.

"Coach wants us to play relaxed and confident. If the shot is open take it, and if the drive is open take it," said Knight. "Today we got some good looks on 3s and it happened to be that."

Pedon would like to get off to better starts offensively.

"Watching our last few games we've had some real head scratching moments in the early going," he said. "I feel sometimes it's part of our growth process ... I'm well aware at times it hasn't looked the prettiest.

"I want to keep teaching and demanding, but not tearing them down. In the meantime, we have to sift through those murky moments."

Kasbuke, who was ill in the Cayman Islands Classic with possible food poisoning and missed a game, wasn't surprised by the Redbirds' 3-point outburst.

"They were crowding the paint. Liam was getting good touches down there and drawing a lot of attention. They were digging on him," said Kasubke. "We had to find that open guy and kick out, whether that was skip (pass) opposite or same side corner. We just had to knock down shots and a lot of people were able to do that."

Bench produces

ISU junior forward Joe Petrakis wasn't available because of a sprained ankle suffered in practice after the Murray State game. That gave 6-11 junior center Ryan Schmitt his first meaningful minutes of the season. Schmitt grabbed two rebounds and had an assist in eight minutes.

Walk-on junior guard Jayden Johnson also was put on the court in the first half. Johnson's 3-pointer gave ISU its only lead of the first half at 9-8. Johnson played nine minutes.

"We don't win the game without those two guys today or any of the bench guys," said Pedon. "Ryan Schmitt and Jayden Johnson are both on our scout team. It tells a lot about their character that they haven't allowed that to affect their confidence or interest in game plan or knowledge of our system. I didn't think it would knowing those two, but when they get in there it's sort of a moment of truth.

"They get in and OK, how well has he been listening and how locked in is he? Both of those guys played their role at a really high level in different ways."