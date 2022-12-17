 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ILLINOIS STATE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Leaky Illinois State defense helps Ball State snap Redbirds' winning streak in Indy Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois State's defense didn't make the trip over to the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Ball State shot 56.4% from the field, the best by an ISU opponent this season,  and earned an 83-69 victory that snapped the Redbirds' three-game winning streak.

ISU, which fell to 5-7, was led by Malachi Poindexter with 14 points. Darius Burford and Kendall Lewis scored 13 points each while Colton Sandage had 11. ISU shot 41.8%, making 6 of 18 from outside the arc.

Ball State (7-4) was paced by sophomore guard Jaylin Sellers' career-high 26 points as all five starters reached double figures. The Cardinals' 83 points also was a season best against ISU, topping the 81 by Eastern Michigan last week. 

Ball State took a nine-point lead early in the second half. Burford's short jumper brought ISU within 48-45 before the Cardinals used an 7-2 run to build a 55-47 lead with 13:33 left.

Four ISU turnovers helped Ball State stretch its lead to 64-51 with 10:21 left. Burford's two baskets got ISU within nine before Jarron Coleman's turnaround jumper in the lane and Demarius Jacobs' three-point play gave Ball State its biggest lead at 69-55 with 7:52 left.

Poindexter's three-point play drew ISU within 73-64 with 5:57 left. But that was as close as the Redbirds could get.

Ball State scored the last seven points of the first half to take a 41-34 lead to the locker room. The Cardinals shot 57.7% from the field, including 7 of 13 from distance, while ISU hit 38.2%.

The Redbirds entertain Chicago State at 7 p.m. Monday at CEFCU Arena. It will be ISU's final nonconference game before resuming Missouri Valley Conference action Dec. 28 against UIC in Chicago.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

