Leaky Illinois State defense helps Ball State snap Redbirds' winning streak in Indy Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — Illinois State's defense didn't make the trip over to the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Ball State shot 56.4% from the field, the best by an ISU opponent this season, and earned an 83-69 victory that snapped the Redbirds' three-game winning streak.

ISU, which fell to 5-7, was led by Malachi Poindexter with 14 points. Darius Burford and Kendall Lewis scored 13 points each while Colton Sandage had 11. ISU shot 41.8%, making 6 of 18 from outside the arc.

Ball State (7-4) was paced by sophomore guard Jaylin Sellers' career-high 26 points as all five starters reached double figures. The Cardinals' 83 points also was a season best against ISU, topping the 81 by Eastern Michigan last week.

Ball State took a nine-point lead early in the second half. Burford's short jumper brought ISU within 48-45 before the Cardinals used an 7-2 run to build a 55-47 lead with 13:33 left.

Four ISU turnovers helped Ball State stretch its lead to 64-51 with 10:21 left. Burford's two baskets got ISU within nine before Jarron Coleman's turnaround jumper in the lane and Demarius Jacobs' three-point play gave Ball State its biggest lead at 69-55 with 7:52 left.

Poindexter's three-point play drew ISU within 73-64 with 5:57 left. But that was as close as the Redbirds could get.

Ball State scored the last seven points of the first half to take a 41-34 lead to the locker room. The Cardinals shot 57.7% from the field, including 7 of 13 from distance, while ISU hit 38.2%.

The Redbirds entertain Chicago State at 7 p.m. Monday at CEFCU Arena. It will be ISU's final nonconference game before resuming Missouri Valley Conference action Dec. 28 against UIC in Chicago.

This story will be updated.

