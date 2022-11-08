LaVoise-Deontae McCoy following in brother's footsteps as Redbird

NORMAL — When Dontae McCoy joined the Illinois State football team in 2011, so did his younger brother.

It just took LaVoise-Deontae McCoy a few more years to grow into his ISU shoulder pads.

“Personally, I’ve been a Redbird since I was 8,” said LaVoise, who is 10 years younger than Dontae. “I’ve been here since before these (east side) bleachers were up. It’s been a blessing. It’s like family. He was a big part of me committing here.”

While Dontae was a senior captain on the 2014 ISU team that played for the FCS national championship, LaVoise is following in his brother’s footsteps and establishing himself as an impactful player on the Redbirds defense.

“He’s 10 years older, but the way we grew up it was almost like it was three,” McCoy said. “He made sure everything was copacetic between us all the time. He’s been a huge influence, especially early. Being from the south suburbs of Chicago, it’s easy to fall into the wrong things. My big brother was a great role model.”

ISU coach Brock Spack, who also coached Dontae McCoy during his Redbird career, sees similarities in the brothers.

“Dontae was a great leader. You can tell his brother really pays attention. You can see Dontae’s influence on him,” said Spack. “I heard them together. Dontae doesn’t mince words when he gives him advice. He can be very fatherly and very direct.”

Now that LaVoise is an adult, he says his conversations with his brother have taken a different tone.

“Early on, it was more lectures, soaking in everything he was telling me,” LaVoise said. “Now it’s more me leading myself and his advice is just advice. It’s me blossoming into what I’m going to be, feeding off what I already learned growing up.”

Like his brother, LaVoise is a hard hitter. The Homewood-Flossmoor High School graduate is ninth on the ISU tackles chart with 30. He moved into the starting lineup the past three games when inside linebacker Cade Campos suffered a dislocated wrist.

“It’s been a rollercoaster. I came in as a safety and learned safety my whole freshman year,” said LaVoise. “The coach asked me to move to linebacker. I’ve had a couple good guys in front of me and learned from them. It’s been my turn from there.”

A redshirt freshman, McCoy registered a career-high 10 tackles in a Oct. 29 loss to fourth-ranked North Dakota State.

“We had high expectations for him not because of bloodlines, but his athletic ability and he’s got a good football IQ,” said ISU defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Travis Niekamp. “We were trying to find ways to get him some snaps early in the year.

"We had a guy get hurt and he stepped up. He’s taken on a full load and done a great job. You never know how guys are going to respond when they go from the backup to being the guy. He’s responded the right way and taken the bull by the horns.”

McCoy said with the help of veteran linebackers Kenton Wilhoit and Zeke Vandenburgh he prepared himself for a larger role even before he was given it.

“You want to be ready whenever your opportunity comes up because you never know when it’s going to come,” he said. “You have to make sure you’re locking in, watching film just like you’re playing. When the opportunity comes, you’ve got to rise to the occasion.”

“He’s got a really big upside. It’s going to get better and better for him,” said Spack, whose team takes on No. 1-ranked South Dakota State on Saturday in a 2 p.m. game at Brookings, South Dakota. “When we bring him on pressure he activates really well. He gets on the edge of people and he’s hard to block.”

With 190 pounds on his 6-foot-1 frame upon arrival on campus, McCoy paved the way for a shift to linebacker by bulking up to 225.

“I think he’s just scratching the surface,” Spack said. “He’s really a safety like his brother. I’m really proud of him. He’s a good kid, a hard worker, he’s tough, a good student and a good person.”