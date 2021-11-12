'Lack of discipline' costs Illinois State as Eastern Michigan takes double-overtime win

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Illinois State's basketball team solved its slow start problem Friday night. Well, at least in the first half.

The Redbirds built a 16-point advantage against Eastern Michigan late in the first half before the Eagles stormed back in the second half to take a 77-70 lead with 3:37 left in regulation.

The Redbirds rallied down the stretch and seized a two-point lead before heading to overtime tied at 79-all.

ISU walk-on Malcolm Miller banked in a straightaway jumper in the lane for his first college basket with 31 seconds left in overtime to force another five-minute session before Eastern Michigan pulled away in the final minute of double overtime for a 103-98 victory at EMU Convocation Center.

"It was really disappointing our lack of discipline in the second half," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "In the first half, other than our turnovers and offensive rebounding a little bit, we were really good. Our man and zone were good. Our shot selection was good.

"To have a really good, solid first half and then completely let go of that discipline in the second half is disappointing, but credit Eastern Michigan."

There were eight ties and 16 lead changes in the game. Sy Chatman's layup 11 seconds into the second OT gave ISU its final lead at 92-90, but that was the Redbirds' last time in front.

Antonio Reeves and Chatman had career games for the Redbirds (1-1).

Reeves topped his previous best of 29 points set in Tuesday's season opener against North Carolina Wilmington with 32 points. The junior guard made 10 of 23 field goal attempts, 4 of 9 outside the arc and all eight free throws.

Chatman put together a monster game with 29 points and 13 rebounds, both career bests. The 6-foot-8 junior forward went 11 of 23 from the field and 7 of 10 at the line while also blocking four shots.

"I challenged Sy before the game and obviously he responded well. He's a heckuva player," said Muller. "He played fine in the exhibition and first game and did a lot of good things, but he's got a lot more in him. We're going to try and keep helping him grow. He was really, really good. He competed. I'm hoping it's the start of him becoming the player he can be."

Josiah Strong added 11 points, all in the first half, while Kendall Lewis had 10 points before fouling out for the Redbirds after playing just 16 minutes.

ISU shot 42.3% from the field, including 9 of 28 on 3-pointers, and sank 23 of 28 free throws. The Redbirds grabbed a 47-41 rebounding advantage, with Howard Fleming Jr. pulling down nine, but committed 22 turnovers compared to Eastern Michigan's 15. ISU also was whistled for 31 fouls.

The Eagles (1-1), who lost their opener by six at Indiana, were paced by Monty Scott's 28 points. Bryce McBride chipped in 23 points. The Eagles hit 43.8% of their field goal attempts and went 7 of 23 outside the arc.

"We're always learning about our teams, especially early in the season," said Muller. "I thought Tuesday (against UNCW), even when we got down, we'll keep fighting back. Tonight we learned, as of right now, when we get up we'll relax. But credit Eastern Michigan. They've been down big twice and fought back both times. That's what most college basketball teams will do."

From the last minute in the first half to four minutes left in regulation, Eastern Michigan outscored the Redbirds by 23 points.

"We lost darn near all discipline at the start of the second half," said Muller. "We weren't where we were supposed to be and we were fouling unnecessarily. We didn't stick to the game plan in zone or man after in the first half being so good."

Reeves' 3-pointer with 49 seconds to go in regulation capped a 9-0 run and put ISU ahead, 79-77 before Noah Farrakhan sank two free throws to tie the game.

Scott missed a 3-pointer with seven seconds left before ISU quickly got the ball down court. Strong shot a contested 40-footer that rattled around the rim a couple times before bouncing away at the buzzer.

ISU played without 6-5 sophomore Emon Washington, who injured his ankle near the end of the UNCW game.

"With Emon out that really hurt us," said Muller. "Kendall had a tough game with fouls and how he played."

ISU meets Murray State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

"The challenge is take (Saturday) off and learn from this because we play a heckuva team at home on Tuesday," said Muller. "If we don't play a good 30-35 minutes, it's going to be a tough night."

