NORMAL — Seneca Knight and Colton Sandage couldn't have scripted their final appearances at CEFCU Arena any better than what transpired Sunday.

And — while Sandage's season and career is finished — Knight and the rest of Illinois State's basketball team hopes for a couple more games in St. Louis later this week.

Knight scored a season-high 26 points and tied his career high with five 3-pointers on Senior Day. Then it was Sandage who put the exclamation point on the Redbirds' convincing 72-53 victory against Evansville, making a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left that gave his teammates and crowd of 3,415 something to remember.

"Being able to go out on that shot, I went out on a make. For me that was awesome," said Sandage, the Bloomington High School graduate who won't play any more this season because of back and calf injuries. "I'm sad to see it come to a close, but it was a blast."

ISU shot 52.9% from the field and held Evansville to 37.5% while snapping a six-game losing streak and heading to St. Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament with at least a little bit of momentum. The Redbirds improved to 11-20 overall and finished 6-14 in the Valley.

UNI in St. Louis

Thanks to Murray State's overtime win against Valparaiso, ISU grabbed the No. 9 seed for the MVC tourney. The Redbirds meet No. 8 Northern Iowa (13-17) at noon Thursday in an opening-round game at Enterprise Center.

"Getting a win today definitely helps the momentum, and we're going there with good spirits," said Knight. "We're not backing down."

Darius Burford added 15 points for the Redbirds while Kendall Lewis contributed his eighth double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Redbirds made 9 of 19 attempts outside the arc and 9 of 10 at the line while grabbing a 36-21 rebounding advantage. ISU committed 15 turnovers, but only four in the second half.

Evansville (5-26, 1-19) took an early 6-0 lead as ISU had four turnovers on its first four possessions. ISU finally calmed down and outscored the Purple Aces, 18-13, in the last seven minutes of the first half to take a 31-28 lead at the break.

"With a big game like this, seniors and last home game, there's a lot of emotions that could come into it," said Knight. "Once we settled down and treated it like a regular basketball game we got rolling."

The Redbirds never trailed in the second half. Knight's dunk off a Luke Kasubke feed on a fast break put ISU ahead, 44-35, with 14:14 left. Burford's lob to Lewis for another dunk gave the Redbirds a 51-41 lead and the margin never went below 10 again.

"I was really proud of how we stayed the course," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "As the game wore on, we got better and improved. That's what you want going into tournament play is consistency of our effort and execution. We impacted the game with our defense in a lot of ways which fueled our offense."

Senior Day ceremony

Knight and Sandage were joined by Alex Kotov and Harouna Sissoko in a postgame Senior Day ceremony that showed highlights of their season and thoughts from their families. Each gave a speech as did Pedon, who became emotional when talking about them and what they've meant in his first season as the Redbirds' head coach.

"It was a great day to be able to honor our seniors and allow them some time to talk on the court afterwards," said Pedon. "I thought that was tremendous."

The day's first surprise came when Sandage, who hasn't played since Jan. 29, not only was in uniform but introduced in the starting lineup along with the other seniors and Burford.

"Chief (of staff Mike Mastroianni) asked Friday what I was going to do. I said I would go home and sleep on it," said Sandage. "I came in the next day and said, 'Coach (Pedon), I want to dress,' and he said, 'OK, you're starting.' I honestly had no clue how it was going to go. I wasn't expecting to play much. I was thankful he allowed me to do that and then come in at the end and get a shot up."

Sandage was substituted out less than two minutes into the game without scoring. With the result well in hand at the end, Pedon reinserted Sandage, who got free at the top of the key for his 26th and final 3-pointer of the season.

"My heart hurts for him that he hasn't been able to finish this thing how he wants to," said Pedon. "I have great admiration for him. The grit and toughness he's fought through, a lot of adversity in his playing career and this year was no different. He's a leader and a winner. For him to hit that last shot was a moment I'll never forget."

Knight rolling

Knight continued his strong play to close the season. Not only was he 9 of 17 from the field, 5 of 8 on 3-pointers and 3 of the 4 at the line, but he grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists with no turnovers. It was Knight's second game this season without a turnover.

"That (four turnovers and no assists) says to me as much about his growth than anything," said Pedon. "He means a lot to this team, and we're going to need him to be good as we transition to St. Louis."

Evansville (5-26, 1-19) was led by guards Kenny Strawbridge and Gabe Spinelli with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Purple Aces were limited as 6-foot-10 Yacine Toumi only played six minutes after taking a hard fall to the court.

The calendar flips to March on Wednesday, and ISU helps kick off the MVC Tournament on Thursday. The ISU-UNI winner advances to face No. 1 Bradley, which beat Drake on Sunday to win its first regular-season Valley title in 27 years, in a noon quarterfinal game Friday.

"We'll determine how much momentum we really have moving forward," said Pedon. "For young guys, especially, there's a validation that comes from winning. When you can fight through some tough stuff and find a way to win amidst adversity and hopefully come out better on the other side, it says a lot about our team. They've stayed the course. I'm very proud of them."

