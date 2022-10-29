Kindred: Illinois State basketball back at Horton? It feels right in every way

How special was Horton Field House? Even when it was presumed to be finished as the home of Illinois State basketball, it wasn’t quite through with us.

We thought the end was on February 24, 1988, when the Redbirds routed Butler, 87-62, in a nonconference game. Senior Matt Taphorn scored a career-high 27 points that night and led ISU to a Horton-record .698 field-goal percentage.

What a way to go out. In a place that for 25 years had provided raucous victories, narrow defeats and high-scoring thrill rides, the final game would be known for record-setting marksmanship and efficiency.

Until it wasn’t.

Even as Taphorn was drilling 9 of 11 shots from the field and 7 of 9 from 3-point range, there was a chance ISU would have one more game at Horton. An NIT bid with a first-round home game was a possibility.

The Redbirds indeed earned a bid, but lost on the road in the opening round at Cleveland State. The season was over.

Horton’s reign was not.

Turned out Redbird Arena would not be ready until January 1989. So on Dec. 3, 1988, a game against DePaul served as Horton’s farewell.

The Blue Demons were awarded a 78-77 win when Terence Greene’s shot from inside the 3-point line at the buzzer was ruled a 3-pointer. Television replays showed Greene had both feet inside the arc, but in those days, there was no replay system.

“We just flat got cheated,” ISU coach Bob Donewald said.

It almost had to end this way … people leaving Horton buzzing over what had just transpired. It happened so often.

Sure, Taphorn and his sharpshooting teammates were a great story. But a 3-pointer that wasn’t, and a coach fuming because his team “flat got cheated.” That was Horton.

Oh how we’ve missed her. And now, for one day, she will be back when Illinois State meets Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Dec. 10.

Athletic director Kyle Brennan said the 3 p.m. game is happening because of “a lot of careful work and planning by a lot of good people.”

Kudos to every one of them.

Capacity will be a cozy 3,800 (visit goredbirds.com for ticket availability). Those large, rickety and horribly unsafe north bleachers from Horton’s heyday have been retired … a victory for mankind.

Still, it will be Horton, where highly ranked opponents and eardrums came to die. We of a certain age – old – remember what that was like and cherish the memories.

It’s where Doug Collins became an All-American and fittingly, the face of ISU basketball will be in attendance Dec. 10. Horton saw Collins score 57, Bubbles Hawkins score 58 and Larry Bird score 40 every time he brought Indiana State to town.

It saw No. 4 UNLV lose in 1977, Bird’s fourth-ranked Sycamores go down in 1978 and No. 9 Tulsa fall in 1984.

Hank Cornley helped engineer the upset of Tulsa. Four years later, while watching Taphorn and company in the presumed final Horton game, he told me, “I’ve played all over America, but I can’t think of any other place that makes you feel the way Horton does.”

Donewald downplayed the “final game” aspect that night, saying the building “in and of itself is not special.”

“What’s special are the people I’ve been associated with,” he said. “My kids have grown up watching their dad’s teams play here and my wife has sat in the same seat for 10 years. They are all people-related things.”

Maybe. But the acoustics and intimacy of the place … that was special, right?

“I really like the atmosphere,” Taphorn’s senior teammate, Jeff Harris, said in 1988. “It’s the closeness of the fans. Four thousand fans here can seem like ten thousand at Bradley. It’s hard to express unless you’re out there on the floor.”

Thirty-four years is a long time. For a nonconference game in December to recapture the full measure of Horton’s mystique is too much to ask.

Better to soak in whatever of the old magic it can muster. Horton was a friend to so many. The opportunity to reconnect is a win for both place and patron.

It’s not through with us yet.