Ronnie Marmitt ranks second among Illinois State softball players in runs scored in a season, totaling 51 in 1995. She is fourth in career runs scored (134) and hits in a season (71 in 1995).

A four-year letterwinner and two-time first-team all-Missouri Valley Conference shortstop, Marmitt’s place in program history is secure.

Now, 26 years after her final game as a Redbird, she has made history again. In May, Marmitt was sworn in as the first female assistant fire chief in the city of East Peoria.

What does softball have to do with that?

“Everything,” Marmitt said. “It’s everything from my assistant coaches to student coaches to head coach Melinda Fischer and then me being an assistant coach (at ISU) was the power driver of me being able to manage people. And that’s essentially what you do.”

Marmitt will tell you she took a “roundabout” path to firefighting. Believe her.

She received a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1997 at ISU and planned to pursue dentistry. But when Fischer offered her the chance to become an assistant coach, Marmitt accepted.

She assisted Fischer for two years and enjoyed many aspects of the job. She was good at it, too.

Still …

“I realized it wasn’t exactly what I wanted to do,” Marmitt said. “A couple of years down the line, I decided I was going to try this fire thing. Turned out I was good at it. I had the ambition for it, I had the touch for it I guess you could say and I liked the team aspect of it.

“It’s something bigger than yourself and you’re helping people. It’s everything that I wanted to do, but I found different aspects of it throughout my college career and high school career (at Hoffman Estates) that finally formed into, ‘Aha! That’s what I want to do.’”

Marmitt got her start volunteering in the West Peoria fire department. After a few months of gaining experience and learning the basics, she knew she wanted to pursue firefighting full-time.

Soon after, in 2005, she was hired in East Peoria.

“We are firefighters and paramedics here,” Marmitt said. “Within the first two years, you have to do both … be certified as a firefighter and be a paramedic.

“You have to pass your state licensing exam, so there’s a lot of schooling that goes along with it.”

Marmitt was the second female hired as an East Peoria firefighter and credits the first for “laying the groundwork.” But don’t be misled. There was no discrimination from male firefighters.

“We didn’t have any issues,” Marmitt said. “Not that I want to be one of the guys, but you still want that inclusion. I didn’t have to prove myself any more than any rookie or probationary firefighter would have to. I think I put more of that on myself than anything.”

Marmitt earned the rank of lieutenant in 2015. She is “proud” to have ascended to assistant chief, but is quick to offer perspective.

“I know everybody is making a big deal about it being the first woman assistant chief, but I don’t think anybody looks at it as, ‘Oh, this person was a good assistant chief because of their gender,’” Marmitt said.

“It’s not if they’re a male or female, it’s whether they’re into it, whether they’re good at it, whether they have good leadership. That’s really what I’m looking for. I want to be good at my job, just like anybody else.”

Clearly, she is. Marmitt is helping oversee a force of nearly 50 firefighters. Her hope is that others — male or female — will join the profession.

“We’re always testing,” she said.

Give it a try, she says, and who better to say it? Marmitt found her calling. Her story is inspiring, admirable.

And yes, historic.

Photos: University of Northern Iowa at Illinois State softball