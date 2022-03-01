Kindred: Dick Versace was ‘a gift from above’ for Illinois State-Bradley rivalry

In a 1979 column, my former Pantagraph boss, Jim Barnhart, wrote: “Dick Versace is all class … most of it third.”

Versace had been hired as Bradley coach in 1978 and quickly became an easy target for the sports editor covering Illinois State basketball. Jim unloaded in the column with all he had and the ISU fan base loved every word.

“Give it to him!” they said, in one form or another.

Even in the newsroom, there was a sense Versace was getting what he deserved. We may not have cheered, but inside, we were smiling.

Versace was flamboyant and polarizing. He was comfortable being the foil for buttoned-up Redbird coach Bob Donewald and the villain to ISU fans. He was the Horton Field House protagonist with a hairdo Barnhart described as “English barrister.”

Spot on.

Yet, as much as Versace could make Redbird blood boil, he was a gift from above for the Bradley-ISU rivalry, adding so much sizzle in his eight years in Peoria. That immediately came to mind Friday upon learning Versace had died at age 81.

There was sadness in losing the man so many loved to hate. He loved that people cared enough to despise him and wear wigs mocking his hairstyle. It meant the rivalry was thriving … a great thing for both schools.

Rickie Johnson was in the middle of it as a Redbird player from 1981-85, starring on three NCAA Tournament teams. His thoughts on Versace?

They might surprise you.

“I was very, very sad to hear he had passed away, but so lucky to have an opportunity to compete against his teams,” Johnson said. “He was really, really good to me. Coach Barone (former Bradley assistant Tony Barone) and Coach Versace would come up to me after the game, shake my hand.

“From the outside looking in, people might not have thought it (the rivalry) was as healthy as it was. I don’t think it got overly personal. I just think you had two universities and two coaches and two rosters that really wanted to win and understood the proximity of the schools.”

The coaches could not have been more different. Versace was a showman who never shied from the spotlight. Donewald was a no-nonsense taskmaster who didn’t seek attention.

It made for a wonderful mix that led to overflow crowds at Horton Field House and in Peoria. The atmosphere in those games was electric during a high-voltage era of Missouri Valley Conference basketball.

You had Versace at Bradley, Donewald at ISU, Nolan Richardson at Tulsa, Gene Smithson at Wichita State and Willis Reed at Creighton. The talent on the floor and the personalities at the head of the benches were captivating.

Following a 1983 loss at ISU, Versace was asked about getting two technical fouls late in the first half with his team trailing by 13 points.

“Would I, Dick Versace, try to fire my team up when it is playing lethargic?” he replied. “Ask the guy back there with the wig on.”

The reference, of course, was to a Redbird fan with one of those “English barrister” hairpieces. Johnson remembers them well. Even mascot Reggie Redbird got in on the fun … briefly.

“Reggie got in trouble for that. Reggie had to stop wearing the wig,” Johnson said. “I thought it was good theater myself. What do I know, man?”

Johnson knew this: there was more to Versace than “the lunatic with the curly, white permed hair.” Johnson got to know Versace better when Johnson and another former Redbird, Matt Taphorn, organized fundraising alumni games in Peoria.

While at Bradley, Versace was “very complimentary of our team and the way we played,” Johnson said.

“I don’t know if he shared how good a team we were with Coach Donewald,” Johnson added, laughing. “I remember tumbling into the bench one game going for a loose ball. He (Versace) could have moved out of the way and let me hit those chairs. But he and Coach Barone caught me and patted me on the butt. A lot of people don’t see that part.”

Indeed, there were many sides to Versace. He won 156 games, three MVC regular-season titles, two Valley Tournament crowns and an NIT championship at Bradley before moving on to the NBA. He also was a lot of the things that 1979 Jim Barnhart column said he was.

Love him or loathe him, he was never dull.

Rickie is right. It was good theater.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

