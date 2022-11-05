Kindred: 'Competitors compete.' Colton Sandage does it better than most

A 13-hour drive from Orange Beach, Alabama, to our Bloomington front door was complete. A long day? You bet. It was time to unwind and catch up on the day’s events.

A quick check of Twitter provided some uplifting news on a weary Sunday evening. Longtime Pantagraph colleague Jim Benson shared that Illinois State’s basketball team had won Coach Ryan Pedon’s debut, a 35-point exhibition victory over Pedon’s alma mater, Division III Wooster.

“Good for him,” the mind whispered.

Yet, the best news was how the win was achieved. Benson reported that Colton Sandage, one of Bloomington’s own, had scored 23 points to lead the way.

“Great!” the mind shouted.

The mind is blatantly biased when it comes to Sandage. That’s a journalistic no-no given the long-standing “no cheering in the press box” rule.

So be it.

When you’re retired from full-time duty, you live outside the press box. There is a bit more room to pull for those you feel are deserving. Sandage is as deserving as anyone.

We learned all we needed to know about him at Bloomington High School, in particular on a Friday night five autumns ago.

Having committed to a Division I basketball scholarship, Sandage was playing his final football season as BHS’ senior quarterback. In a week 5 game against Normal West, he scrambled out of the pocket and had gained about 20 yards as he neared the sideline.

The safe thing would have been to step out around the 10-yard line.

“People tell me I’m a quarterback, I should get out of bounds,” Sandage said the following Monday. “That’s just not me.”

Sandage stayed in bounds and, trying to avoid West defenders to reach the end zone, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. His football career was over and a highly anticipated senior basketball season was derailed. Sandage was sidelined until the Purple Raiders’ 25th game.

It was a steep price, but as he stood on crutches watching practice that Monday afternoon, Sandage revealed a lot about who he is and why rooting for him is so easy.

“A lot of people told me I shouldn’t have played football, but I’m a competitor and competitors compete,” Sandage told me. “There are no regrets. I was doing what I love. I’ll never get to play football again. I’ll look back on that day for the rest of my life, but I definitely don’t regret playing football.”

Competitors compete. No regrets. You have to love a mindset like that, and Sandage has carried it through a college odyssey that now, finally, has him at his dream school.

The original scholarship to Texas-Arlington was going to be honored by then-coach Scott Cross. However, a coaching change occurred before Sandage arrived and he reopened his recruitment.

It led to two years at Vincennes University, where he helped win the 2019 junior college national championship, and two at Western Illinois, where he started 44 games. The extra year granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19 allowed Sandage to land for a fifth season at ISU, where his brother, Brandon Holtz, played from 2005-2009.

Sandage grew up watching siblings Brandon, Brent and Brooke Holtz play at BHS.

“I’ve always looked up to all of them,” he said during his junior year with the Raiders.

Now, it is Sandage who is a terrific role model. He dives for loose balls, embraces defense and the effort it demands, is a superb 3-point shooter (5 of 9 on Sunday) and drives to the basket without fear.

Simply, he plays the way everyone should. What’s not to like?

It is no surprise he is fighting through a back injury that has limited his practice time. His spirited play against Wooster made it difficult for Pedon to take him off the floor. Every coach Sandage has had knows the feeling.

Three days after his football injury, Sandage vowed to “keep a positive mindset and come back stronger than I’ve ever been.”

He did. And now, playing for his hometown team, he seeks to be the best he’s ever been. Sunday was a good start.

Feel free to root for him.

It’s easy.