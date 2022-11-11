Kendall Lewis' 24 points, 13 rebounds lead Illinois State to road victory against Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Kendall Lewis tied his career high with 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as
Illinois State took charge late to earn a 69-67 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night at Prather Coliseum.
Darius Burford added 16 points for
the Redbirds, who improved to 2-1.
It was Lewis' third double-figure rebounding effort and second double-double this season. He also chipped in two blocked shots and three steals.
The game was tied at 54-all with 3:57 before ISU went on a 7-0 run to grab its biggest lead of the game at 61-54.
Northwestern State (1-2) sank three 3-pointers to trim the margin to 67-64 with 15 seconds left. Burford sank two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to ice the win before Demarcus Sharp banked in a halfcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis warms up prior to Saturday's game against Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum in Nachitoches, La.
BILL SALYER PHOTO
Sharp, a transfer from Missouri State, paced the Demons with 15 points. Dayne Prim, brother of former Missouri State star Gage Prim, added 15 points.
ISU shot 54.1% from the field and sank 24 of 31 free throws while committing 17 turnovers. Northwestern State hit 42.4% of its field goal attempts and 9 of 17 at the line. The Demons grabbed a 32-28 rebounding advantage, including 20 offensive boards.
The Redbirds shot 66.7% in the first half, making 10 of 15 shots and 4 of 8 outside the arc. However, 12 ISU turnovers allowed Northwestern State to lead most of the first 20 minutes before Malachi Poindexter's 3-pointer with 1:11 left forged a 32-all tie at the break.
ISU and Northwestern State will have a rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday at CEFCU Arena.
This story will be updated.
Western Illinois' Trenton Massner is pressured by Illinois State's Liam McChesney during Monday's game at CEFCU Arena.
Illinois State's Seneca Knight falls to the court and calls a timeout during Monday's game against Western Illinois at CEFCU Arena. Knight scored seven points as the Leathernecks handed ISU a 71-68 defeat.
Illinois State's Kendall Lewis goes up in traffic for a shot against Western Illinois on Monday at CEFCU Arena. Lewis, who led the Redbirds with 22 points and 14 rebounds, and ISU travel to face Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. Thursday in Charleston.
Illinois State's Malachi Poindexter eyes Western Illinois' Trenton Massner in Monday's season opener against Western Illinois at CEFCU Arena. Poindexter scored 14 points as the Leathernecks beat ISU, 71-68.
