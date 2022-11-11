 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kendall Lewis' 24 points, 13 rebounds lead Illinois State to road victory against Northwestern State

SANDAGE VS NWST

Illinois State's Colton Sandage makes a pass while being defended by Northwestern State's Isaac Haney during Saturday's game at Natchitoches, La.

 BILL SALYER PHOTO

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Kendall Lewis tied his career high with 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Illinois State took charge late to earn a 69-67 victory over Northwestern State on Saturday night at Prather Coliseum.

Darius Burford added 16 points for the Redbirds, who improved to 2-1.

KENDALL LEWIS 2022 MUGSHOT

Lewis

It was Lewis' third double-figure rebounding effort and second double-double this season. He also chipped in two blocked shots and three steals.

The game was tied at 54-all with 3:57 before ISU went on a 7-0 run to grab its biggest lead of the game at 61-54.

Northwestern State (1-2) sank three 3-pointers to trim the margin to 67-64 with 15 seconds left. Burford sank two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to ice the win before Demarcus Sharp banked in a halfcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer.

LEWIS PREGAME

Illinois State's Kendall Lewis warms up prior to Saturday's game against Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum in Nachitoches, La.

Sharp, a transfer from Missouri State, paced the Demons with 15 points. Dayne Prim, brother of former Missouri State star Gage Prim, added 15 points.

ISU shot 54.1% from the field and sank 24 of 31 free throws while committing 17 turnovers. Northwestern State hit 42.4% of its field goal attempts and 9 of 17 at the line. The Demons grabbed a 32-28 rebounding advantage, including 20 offensive boards.

The Redbirds shot 66.7% in the first half, making 10 of 15 shots and 4 of 8 outside the arc. However, 12 ISU turnovers allowed Northwestern State to lead most of the first 20 minutes before Malachi Poindexter's 3-pointer with 1:11 left forged a 32-all tie at the break.

ISU and Northwestern State will have a rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday at CEFCU Arena.

This story will be updated.

