Kasubke, Petrakis hit big shots down the stretch as Illinois State hangs on for Ryan Pedon's first win as coach

CHARLESTON — There was relief and then rejoicing.

Illinois State let a double-digit second-half lead evaporate for the second straight game Thursday night at Lantz Arena. But thanks to some clutch shooting by Luke Kasubke and Joe Petrakis down the stretch, the Redbirds hung on to beat Eastern Illinois, 54-49, and give Ryan Pedon his first victory as ISU's head basketball coach.

When Pedon entered the ISU locker room, he was doused with water by his players amidst hooting and hollering.

"A win is a win. On the road, it was a tough game," said Kasubke, who led the Redbirds with a career-high 16 points. "We knew it would be a tough and not easy, so it was good to grind out that W."

Kasubke, a transfer from Kansas State, sank 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range. Malachi Poindexter added 11 points while Petrakis came off the bench to contribute 10.

"I think it hurt everyone last game (a 71-68 loss to Western Illinois on Monday), the love he has for and how much he cares about us," said Petrakis of his coach. "We didn't perform for him last game. Today we pulled it out for him. Not a lot of road wins are easy and getting that one is nice."

After taking a 30-18 lead early in the second half, ISU (1-1) let the Panthers (0-2) go on a 14-2 run to tie the game at 32 with 9:05 left.

But Kasubke and Petrakis buried 3-pointers on successive possessions and ISU kept the lead the rest of the way despite committing 13 turnovers in the second half.

"Nothing will come easy for our team because we're in the infancy stages of our program here," said Pedon, whose team led by 13 with 18 minutes left against Western Illinois. "I was really proud of the grit, resilience and toughness our team showed in the second half."

Defense shines

ISU allowed Western Illinois to shoot 53.1% in the second half three days earlier and mount its comeback.

The Redbirds were locked in defensively from the start Thursday. EIU shot 25.9% in the first half as ISU took a 28-16 lead at the intermission. The Panthers came back to hit 40% in the second half and finish at 33.3%.

"Our connectiveness guarding the ball was a lot better, and our connectiveness was better on both sides of the ball," said Pedon. "We have a ways to go in that area. But absolutely the defense holding them to 33%, that's impressive. I'm proud of them. We want to be a program that leads with our defense."

Kendall Lewis grabbed 14 rebounds for the second straight game as the Redbirds gained a 36-32 advantage on the boards after trailing by four at halftime. ISU shot 36.2% from the field and was 9 of 22 outside the arc.

Turnovers galore

The Redbirds had six assists and three turnovers in the first half. But those numbers flipped in the second half as the Panthers, led by guards Kinyon Hodges and Yaakema Rose, turned up the pressure. Hodges was EIU's only player to finish in double figures with 14 points.

EIU turned ISU's second-half turnovers into 15 points. The Redbirds had six assists in the second half.

"They amped up the pressure. We had to respond the right way," said Kasubke. "They got us out of sorts a little, and on the road the crowd was into it. But we were the tougher team in the end."

Pedon pointed out that EIU had 12 steals and forced Illinois into 15 turnovers on Monday in Champaign during the Illini's 87-57 win.

And the crowd sounded much louder than 1,385.

"This environment can get deafening in here and reminds me of a small college that I would have played in," said Pedon. "I think that's underrated, especially when you have a team that hasn't competed on the road together."

Clutch shooting

Kasubke played at Chaminade High School in St. Louis and finished with 218 career 3-pointers, second in school history behind Bradley Beal who now plays for the NBA's Washington Wizards.

That Kasubke stepped up in the second half didn't surprise Pedon.

"He has a competitive edge about him and some real moxie on the floor. He competes irregardless of score," said Pedon of the 6-foot-5 junior. "I love the way he competes. When he's knocking down shots like that he becomes even more valuable. Luke is a rock and was that for us tonight."

Petrakis, who played a year with Kasubke at Kansas State before transferring to Western Carolina, missed all four of his 3-point attempts in the first half. But he didn't get gun shy when he found himself open in the second half, making 2 of 3.

"Whenever I'm setting a pick and pop and I get my feet set I'm confident, I'll say that," said Petrakis, smiling.

Zone by Judson

With ISU clinging to a 50-47 lead with 1:05 left, EIU had the ball and called a timeout.

When play resumed, the Redbirds went to a zone for the first time this season. The Panthers were caught off guard and Caleb Donaldson, a Bloomington High School graduate who gave EIU a spark with five second-half points, missed a 3-pointer.

"Marty (Simmons) is very good at timeouts. He's an offensive guru," said Pedon of EIU's head coach. "We pondered it (a zone) earlier, and they drew up a play to iso drive and draw a foul. They did. We said let's try it (the zone), let's do it. (Assistant) Coach Rob Judson suggested that, and I said let's do it. I think maybe it took them out of rhythm."

Off to Louisiana

After Thursday's game, ISU bussed to St. Louis to catch a Friday flight to Natchitoches, Louisiana, for Saturday's 7 p.m. game against Northwestern State at Prather Coliseum.

The Demons (1-1) are in their first year under former Missouri State assistant coach Corey Gipson. They lost their Monday opener at No. 25 Texas Tech, 73-49, before coming back to beat Division II Ouachita Baptist, 79-68, on Thursday.

Gipson brought three Missouri State players with him in guards Isaac Haney, Ja'Monta Black and Demarcus Sharp. Haney, who was on last year's Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team, led Northwestern State with 16 points at Texas Tech.

In a rare scheduling twist, Northwestern State comes to CEFCU Arena in Normal on Thursday for a rematch with the Redbirds.