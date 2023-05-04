NORMAL — Former Kansas defensive lineman D’Marion Alexander is transferring to Illinois State.

“ISU is a good fit for me because they allow me to showcase my talents in a variety of different ways,” Alexander said. “ I fell in love with the consistency that they gave me, and I know we will bring championships from the MVFC and nationally.”

A three-star recruit out of China Spring (Texas) High School, Alexander is 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I know the defensive coordinator there (at Kansas) pretty well and he spoke highly of him,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “I think he can help us. He’s a big defensive end who can play a lot of positions on our front three or four, whatever we’re playing. We’re very high on him. He will compete for a lot of playing time.”

Alexander redshirted at Kansas in 2021 and recorded one tackle in 2022.

“My strengths as a player are that I’m powerful, quick and smart,” Alexander said. “I consider myself more of an end, but I know I can definitely play on the interior in certain packages.”

Spack said the Redbirds remain interested in adding defensive players out of the transfer portal.

“We’re trying to keep improving our depth,” said Spack. “We’re awfully young on defense.”

