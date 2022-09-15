Kaitlyn Prondzinski showing way in early going for Illinois State volleyball

NORMAL — What Kaitlyn Prondzinski started in last season’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, she is building on in her junior season with the Illinois State volleyball team.

“It definitely was a confidence boost,” Prondzinski said of earning MVC Tournament Most Valuable Player honors with a combined 28 kills and seven blocks. “It showed me I can show up when it matters in those big moments. Knowing I did it once, I can do it again.”

Prondzinski has sparked the Redbirds to a 6-3 record with a team-high 113 kills in Coach Allie Matters’ first season.

“The conference tournament last year and her being named MVP showed what she’s capable of,” said Matters. “I think she’s constantly chasing that performance. That’s what she’s working to do on a consistent basis.”

Prondzinski also has boosted her attack percentage from .248 last season to .313.

“I don’t focus on stats too much, but hitting efficiency is a very important stat,” said the Rochester, Minnesota native. “That was one of the things I wanted to get better at for sure.”

The 6-foot outside hitter also embraced the fact that transforming from a sophomore to a junior means greater responsibility.

“I was expecting it, yeah, especially as an upperclassman and how I finished out my sophomore year,” she said. “In the summer in the gym I was trying to prepare myself for a bigger role and a bigger voice and to have high expectations for myself so I can better my teammates.”

Matters has seen those efforts bear fruit.

“She’s growing and learning and becoming more of a leader, which I don’t think she necessarily was in the past,” said the Redbird coach. “I’m proud of her.”

Here are five other takeaways from the first nine matches of Matters’ tenure at ISU.

Positive start

Matters and Prondzinski both believe the Redbirds are off to a favorable start to the season.

“I think we are,” Prondzinski said. “We have a lot of freshmen coming in and doing a great job, but college volleyball is a big adjustment. We’re working hard, and I think we’re going to get there. I think the future is bright for this year.”

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily stolen a match we shouldn’t have on paper,” said Matters. “On paper, we’re winning matches we should and doing the best we can so I’m happy with it.”

Lefler ‘fine’

ISU sophomore setter Katelyn Lefler left the Redbirds’ match against Queens on Sept. 9 and did not play the next day in a loss to Memphis because of an injury.

“She’s fine,” said Matters. “She’s a little banged up right now, but she’ll be back. I’m not worried about her.”

Lefler leads ISU with 198 assists. Nora Janka also has seen time as setter and has 169 assists.

Challenging weekend

ISU’s final matches before beginning Missouri Valley play are this weekend in Milwaukee as the Redbirds face 25th-ranked Illinois on Saturday at 10 a.m. and No. 19 Marquette on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“I don’t know if we’re as full strength as I would want going into this weekend, but every time we do lose a match we learn and we’re challenged,” Matters said.

“If we can hold our own and take some good things out of the Illinois and Marquette matches, that’s all I can ask for going into the start of conference play. I just want to battle and learn some things about our lineup. Get some people some more looks and do the best we can.”

Multiple weapons

ISU has four players with at least 50 kills. Joining Prondzinski are Sarah Kushner with 92, Aida Shadewald with 74 and Nicole Lund with 54.

“I don’t want a one-man show. We’re only as good as everyone,” said Matters. “We have to be able to distribute our offense. Everyone has to show up for us to be good and win matches.”

Freshman flashes

Freshmen Shadewald and Regan Haith have made significant impacts.

Haith has 44 kills and leads the MVC with 39 blocks.