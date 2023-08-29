NORMAL – There are days Josh Dinga feels the aches and pains of being a 23-year-old sixth-year senior playing college football.

Yet there are far more days Dinga “feels young. I still feel like I’m good.”

Illinois State head coach Brock Spack and Redbirds defensive coordinator Travis Niekamp agree. Spack and Niekamp are counting on their veteran lineman to be a wise and steady force on a young and unproven front seven.

“He’s really important,” Spack said. “He’s a steady Eddie, tough in the trenches guy, which you expect a guy from Wisconsin to be like. He’s a lot bigger than he has been. He’s really worked hard at it.”

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Dinga will man a defensive end spot when ISU opens its season Saturday in a noon nonconference game against Dayton at Hancock Stadium.

“Yeah, he makes plays,” said Niekamp. “I wouldn’t say there is anything Josh does that’s sexy. He does it all real well. He’s very fundamental and has a good football IQ. When we need a play, he has shown up and made plays.”

Dinga registered 19 tackles last season, 6½ tackles for loss and three sacks in 2022. Those numbers all could be headed upward with the graduation of defensive linemen Jason Lewan, Braydon Deming and Noah Hickcox.

“I’m kind of stepping into that role this year. I’m excited about that,” Dinga said. “That’s one of my goals for this season to be that leader people can look to and learn from.

“I’ve seen how things are run here and how other players have done it in the past on the front seven. I can help them out as much as I can. A lot of the D line stuff, I can usually help out the younger guys a lot on that.”

A native of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Dinga prefers a by example style of leadership.

“He’s a really good kid, a hard worker and a good leader,” said Spack. “He’s a quiet leader type of guy. You just see him and feel him.”

“The leadership aspect of being the senior statesman, he’s done a really good job with that,” Niekamp said. “He’s not the most vocal guy, but he does a great job. He’s been around, he’s smart, he knows stuff, he knows how we are as coaches. He’s been really good with that young D line.”

Joining offensive linemen Peter Bussone and Peyton Asche as sixth-year seniors on the ISU roster, Dinga did not consider moving on with his life and not playing in 2023.

“As soon as the COVID year happened, I knew,” said Dinga. “There was no hesitation there. I’ve got an opportunity to play another year of college football, and I’m grateful for that.”

Dinga has earned his undergraduate degree in business administration and will receive his master’s in business administration in May.

“I’m not entirely sure yet,” he said of his future plans. “I would like to go back to Wisconsin. Hopefully there’s an opportunity there.”

Campos surgery

ISU linebacker Cade Campos, who suffered a torn knee ligament, will have season-ending surgery on Sept. 13.

Campos plans to return for a sixth year on the Redbird roster in 2024 and may even petition the NCAA for a seventh on a medical redshirt for this season.

Sophomore Connor Leyden will likely start at inside linebacker in place of Campos with redshirt freshman Tye Niekamp also slated for time at the position.

MVFC on ESPN

The Missouri Valley Football Conference has extended its multimedia rights agreement with ESPN through 2029.

The pact guarantees the Valley at least nine games on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU over the span of the deal. Also, the league’s Game of the Week on ESPN+ will continue.

"We truly value our relationship with ESPN, and this agreement achieves all of the conference’s goals we identified at the start of the negotiation process," said MVFC commissioner Patty Viverito. "It strengthens our relationship with the industry leader, offers broader opportunities for linear exposure and protects local media rights agreements."

