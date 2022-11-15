Joey Malinowski wrapping up Illinois State career as long snapper

NORMAL — Joey Malinowski will resist the urge to take a football and throw it between his legs next week. But it may not be easy.

“It’s something that has been a part of my life for the last 15 years,” said Illinois State’s long snapper. “It’s not something I will go away from. I’ll just be done playing now.”

Malinowski will complete his third season as the Redbird snapper on field goals, extra points and punts Saturday when the Redbirds face Western Illinois in the 11 a.m. season finale on Senior Day at Hancock Stadium.

“It’s definitely going to be emotional for me. It will be my last time playing football,” Malinowski said. “It’s thousands and thousands of reps. It’s more or less muscle memory.”

The first few thousand Malinowski snaps came under the watchful eye of his father Jim, a long snapper in college and professionally in Germany.

“It’s definitely something we’ve been able to bond together with over the years with him and my brother (Timmy),” said Joey. “It’s a family thing. Now I’ll have the opportunity to watch my brother play (at Division II Pittsburg State).”

“Joey’s been very consistent, very good. He’s a really good leader,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’s one of the better long snappers in the league.”

The Redbirds’ special teams captain, Malinowski follows a line of former Central Catholic High School players to long snap at ISU of Nick Buchanan, Nathan Rebholz and Chris Highland.

“I told Spack when he was recruiting me if I can make it all five years and nobody knows what my name is, that’s a good thing,” Malinowski said. “Nobody knows who the long snapper is until they mess up.”

Malinowski has been rock solid consistent snapping as a Redbird. Even one exception, a wayward field goal snap earlier this season at Indiana State, was more miscommunication than bad snap.

“One snap I would like to have back is Indiana State this year. Besides that, I’m proud of the career I’ve had here,” he said. “It was a dream to come play here and have the opportunity. It’s been awesome to play in front of my family for five years.”

Malinowski also is known for how quickly he gets down field after a punt snap. He has eight career special teams tackles.

Already holding an ISU bachelor’s degree in agriculture business, Malinowski will complete his master’s degree in business administration in May. He will begin full-time work at Evergreen FS in Bloomington after the football season.

Malinowski passes the Redbird long snapping torch to Peyton Cramer, a Saunemin native and Pontiac High School graduate.

“I’m excited to watch Peyton begin his career here. He’s a really good long snapper,” said Malinowski. “He’s not from Central Catholic, but at least he will carry on the Corn Belt Conference here snapping.”

Injury update

Redshirt freshman Tommy Rittenhouse is likely to get his third straight start at quarterback on Saturday. Zack Annexstad dressed for practice Tuesday but saw limited action and is questionable for the Western game while recovering from a separated throwing shoulder.

Also questionable is tight end Tanner Taula (leg).

Cornerback Franky West, who missed last week’s game at South Dakota State, returned to practice Tuesday. Slot receiver Jalen Carr also practiced after leaving the SDSU game.