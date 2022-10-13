Joe Petrakis shaking off summer rust with rhythm, confidence returning in Illinois State basketball practices

NORMAL — As Illinois State's basketball team conducted summer workouts with a new coaching staff, Joe Petrakis was always close on the sidelines watching and observing.

But not playing.

Petrakis, a 6-foot-10 transfer from Western Carolina, was taking a couple online classes to complete his degree in finance. He wasn't allowed by NCAA rules to participate in summer workouts with the Redbirds because of going into the transfer portal for the second time, although he could use the weight room and play pick-up games without coaches present. Petrakis even had to pay his own living expenses until the fall semester began.

When Petrakis was able to be on the court with his new teammates in August, he didn't feel like the guy who sank 58 3-pointers last season for Western Carolina.

"You have to learn to play with people," said Petrakis, a graduate student majoring in business administration. "Other guys had been playing with each other for a month or two months, and I hadn't been able to do that with them. That did set me back."

ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon noticed, too. He told Petrakis, who has two years of eligibility remaining with the Redbirds, to be patient.

"You can watch drills all you want. A guy like him, he has to know where he can hunt his shots," said Pedon. "Usually that's dependent on him finding a guard and setting or slipping a ball screen a lot of times. His gift is his ability to shoot the ball at his size."

With less than four weeks until the Nov. 7 season opener, Petrakis is happy to report all is well. His timing and touch and rhythm are coming back.

"Finally," he said after Wednesday's weight lifting session. "It only took two months."

ISU is the fourth stop in Petrakis' basketball travels since graduating from Valley Center High School in Wichita, Kan.

Petrakis started as Dodge City Community College in Kansas before transferring to Kansas State to play for Bruce Weber. He redshirted his first year with the Wildcats then played 11 games in the 2020-21 season.

Seeking more playing time, Petrakis went into the transfer portal and landed at Western Carolina. He started 30 of 32 games for the Catamounts, averaging 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Wanting a change of scenery that was a little closer to home and a higher level conference, Petrakis entered the transfer portal again. The only thing he really knew about Illinois State was that his personal trainer in Wichita, Randy Smithson, went to Normal Community High School which at one time was across the street from Redbird Arena.

Pedon and his staff were looking for the final piece to join the five other transfers they had secured.

"When they kept calling me I thought this might be it," said Petrakis. "I hadn't taken my visit yet."

Even though he couldn't get on the court in front of his coaches this summer, Petrakis felt an immediate connection to the staff and his teammates. He knows what it's like going to a new situation.

"The first time I went from juco to K-State, I was kind of living in a dream world for the first two months. That was my dream school with my family playing there," he said. "Going to Western Carolina was a big change. Now that I've made the jump from K-State to Western and Western to now, it's really easy.

"And the guys embraced me. I already knew Luke (Kasubke) from Kansas State and I talked to guys on phone. (Colton) Sandage hosted me on my visit. It was easy to get along with the guys."

Petrakis, who weighs 224 pounds and has a 7-1 wingspan, can give the Redbirds a chance to open the court with the ability to have five players who can knock down shots outside the arc.

When Petrakis wasn't doing that early this fall, Pedon figured it was a matter of time.

"I told him in front of the team there's not a lot of 6-10 guys who hit 58 3s in the country. There aren't," said Pedon. "You're probably in a group of 20 guys in the country. Don't you get down on yourself because you're not making shots. I know what you can do. You're here because we know what you can do. You keep going. You're job is the next one."

Petrakis, who prides himself on his basketball IQ, has been showing that ability recently as he learns Pedon's offensive system.

"I'm definitely able to stretch the floor, but K-Lew (senior forward Kendall Lewis) told me this the other day: You're always in the right spot," said Petrakis. "I really attribute that to being coached by Coach Web for two years, being in different systems and being on scout team for a year (at Kansas State). I saw what everyone runs and how everyone plays defense. It's really easy to pick up on stuff and know the rotations."

Petrakis believes he can be one of the leaders that Pedon wants to see emerge. That was difficult to do this summer when he wasn't playing, Petrakis admitted, but he is finding his voice with his teammates.

"Now that I'm competing and have my rhythm back, I'm definitely talking," he said, smiling.

Petrakis and the other newcomers took a leap of faith in joining a program being led by a first-time head coach.

It didn't take Petrakis long to realize Pedon was everything he wanted in a coach.

"I knew he was a great basketball mind. Seeing him coach and how his mind works we kind of compliment each other," said Petrakis. "I'll come up to him and say, 'What if we do Spain (pick and roll) action on this?' He'll say that's literally the next play I'm putting in. It's refreshing to be coached like that. He's such a positive guy. That's what I was looking for."