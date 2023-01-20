Joe Petrakis hoping to contribute more on the court for Redbirds with Valparaiso up next

NORMAL — When Joe Petrakis put up a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left and Illinois State trailing by three in Wednesday's game at Northern Iowa, he had no doubt.

"It felt so good," said Petrakis on Friday morning, as the shot rattled in and out during ISU's 65-63 loss. "That's my first missed game winner or game-tying shot in my career. I was 3 for 3 before that. That one hurt."

Yet Petrakis did plenty of other good things during his 13 minutes as the Redbirds finished plus-12 when he was on the court.

Whether that translates into more playing time at 6 p.m. Saturday against Valparaiso in a Missouri Valley Conference game at CEFCU Arena is uncertain. Redbird fans are asked to wear black for a Black Out Game with 500 free T-shirts going to the first 500 students.

However, the 6-foot-10 Petrakis hopes he turned a corner from what he admits has been a disappointing season after transferring from Western Carolina.

"There were expectations coming into this year. Not selfish expectations, but expectations I was going to play and play well. I haven't, to be honest," he said. "I know Coach (Ryan Pedon) is going to play guys who produce and I haven't. I respect him for it. We have a mutual understanding maybe not this game or that game, but if I'm ready to go I'm going to get an opportunity."

Petrakis was brought in as a big man who could stretch defenses with his perimeter shooting. Last season he sank 58 3-pointers at Western Carolina, including 16 games with multiple treys.

He made two 3s in each of his first two games for ISU against Western Illinois and Eastern Illinois. But, outside of a 2-of-5 effort outside the arc against Western Kentucky in the Cayman Islands Classic, Petrakis couldn't buy a 3-pointer and his playing time decreased significantly.

So Petrakis, who has another year of eligibility remaining, asked to go on the scout team and help prepare ISU's regulars for the next opponent.

"I focused on what I can do to help us and what can I do to improve myself," he said. "I got extra (weights) lifts and tried to stay in shape and stay ready like I did the other day. I volunteered for scout team because I wanted to get more reps (in practice)."

Pedon believes Petrakis' scout-team duties have "helped his engagement."

"It's human nature when you're not playing as well do you drift? Being on the scout team has really not allowed him to do that," said Pedon. "I don't think he would anyway, but it kind of ensures when you're on scout team you're heavily involved in the game plan."

Harouna Sissoko injured his left shoulder in the first half Wednesday and is questionable for Valparaiso as is fifth-year guard Colton Sandage (back), who has missed the last two games.

With Sissoko out, Pedon called on Petrakis for his most extensive playing time since Nov. 22. Petrakis missed his first 3-point attempt before connecting to end an 0-for-11 drought. He finished with five points and two rebounds.

"He did other things well besides shooting the ball," said Pedon. "He connected us a little bit. He got an offensive rebound where he was hustling the floor. I don't want him to base his whole existence on making shots. In some ways maybe he has to this point in his career. I've held him highly accountable to the other stuff."

Petrakis believes he's shot well in practice the last month and that translated into Wednesday's game. But he's also tried to contribute in other ways, besides going on scout team, such as helping Seneca Knight who has shifted to the 4 (power forward) spot with great success the last two weeks.

"He doesn't know all the plays. As a big he doesn't know how to sell screens, slips and stuff," said Petrakis. "I've talked to him after timeouts. You probably see me tap him and say, 'Make sure you blah, blah, blah.' Man, he's given us a good look lately."

Scouting the Beacons

Valpo (8-12, 2-7) features the highest-scoring duo in the Valley in senior forward Ben Krikke (17.8 points per game) and senior guard Kobe King (17.2 ppg).

The Beacons are looking for their first three-game winning streak of the season after beating Evansville (76-69) and UIC (76-66), the two teams below them in the MVC standings.

"I played against him (King) as a freshman at Wisconsin, and I thought he was one of the best young guards in the Big Ten. I have a lot of respect for those two," said Pedon, a former Ohio State assistant. "These guys know who they are. The thing that pops to me is how hard they play and they're blue collar all the way. They present a lot and a different set of challenges."

