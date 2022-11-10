Jesse Courtney, Reagan Kennedy among Bloomington-Normal-area athletes signing with Division I programs

Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm didn't have far to go to watch Jesse Courtney pitch at Normal West High School.

Holm like what he saw and Courtney signed a national letter of intent this week to attend ISU and play for the Redbirds.

"Jesse is someone we were able to identify early on. You always want to do a good job in your own backyard and we think we have done that with him," Holm said. "He has a big, strong body that should adapt quickly to college baseball. We feel the sky's the limit for Jesse."

University High's Reagan Kennedy plans to sign next week to play golf for ISU. Kennedy is a two-time All-Stater.

Other Pantagraph area athletes to sign with Division I schools this week included ...

U High's Lily Barry signed with the University of Illinois to play volleyball. She will be a libero for the Illini.

"I have seen Lily develop since my first year here at Illinois," Illini coach Chris Tamas said. "She is a very dynamic and talented athlete. More importantly, she brings a competitive fire to the floor, and she has upped her game every year I have seen her play."

Bloomington outfielder Adison Worthman is headed to Missouri to play baseball for the Tigers.

Normal West setter Sydney Sennett signed with Morehead State for indoor volleyball and will play beach volleyball as well for the Eagles.

West goalie Owen Senn signed to play soccer at DePaul.

Normal Community catcher Lexi Corcoran signed with Maine for softball.

U High infielder Eli Kieser will play baseball at Ball State after signing with the Cardinals.

"He is a two-way player that has physicality, a strong arm, good speed and is athletic," said Ball State coach Rich Maloney.

Eureka's Slater Wilcox signed with Eastern Illinois for baseball.