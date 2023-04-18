Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon has completed his coaching staff with the hiring of former Youngstown State and South Florida assistant Jason Slay.

“Jason came very highly recommended to me early on in our search,” said Pedon. “Needless to say, I was very impressed with him in all areas.”

Slay joins Rob Judson and Andrew Dakich as assistant coaches for Pedon’s second season as Redbirds coach.

Slay comes to ISU after spending two seasons at South Florida where he was an assistant coach with the Bulls.

From 2017-21 he was the associate head coach at Youngstown State. During that time, the Penguins enjoyed their first consecutive winning seasons in nearly a decade while setting school Horizon League-era records for victories.

“He has had great experience along his journey working for coaches that I trust and admire,” Pedon said. “Those experiences will undoubtedly serve our program very well.”

With Slay serving as an assistant, Youngstown compiled a program-record 266 steals, breaking a 27-year-old record, while the offense scored the fifth-most points in school history.

“One of the things that stood out about Jason was the energy and enthusiasm that he brings to the table. He is positive, upbeat, and energetic — all qualities that I really admire about him,” said Pedon. “He is very talented and will be a great asset to our program.”

Prior to his stint at Youngstown State, Slay was an assistant coach at Virginia Military Institute (2015-17), East Tennessee State (2014-15), Tennessee State (2013-14) and was the director of basketball operations at Georgia Southern (2012-13).

He also spent time as the top assistant coach at Hargrave Military Academy after starting his coaching career at his alma mater of West Virginia State. Slay earned an undergraduate degree in general education in 2008.

As a player and four-year captain at West Virginia State, Slay helped guide the Yellow Jackets to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 in 2004, 2006 and 2007.

Slay comes from a basketball family. His older brother Tamar played at Marshall and in the NBA for the New Jersey Nets. His cousin Ron played for Tennessee.

Slay and his wife, Brittany, have a daughter, 1-year-old Kaylyn.

