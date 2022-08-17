Jalen Carr giving Illinois State offense a speedy kick

NORMAL — A self-described “super-hyperactive” child, Jalen Carr still craves action as a 21-year-old adult.

And at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Carr has proven he can handle whatever action comes his way.

An elite kickboxer who has traveled internationally while competing in Tae Kwon Do, Carr also possesses the speed and quickness to contend for playing time at slot receiver for the Illinois State football team.

“I just like everything about him,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’s really developed into a nice player. He’s hard to tackle because he’s strong and he’s got good speed and good ball skills. He’s a really tough, athletic kid.”

Carr began karate at the tender age of 4. By 12, he was fighting older opponents and traveling as a member of the World Association of Kickboxing USA junior team.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Carr said he believes his martial arts background “definitely does” help on the football field.

“With karate, you have to use your movement around the ring, eye-hand coordination, too,” he said. “Playing the slot, I can make people miss catching the ball out in space and juking people. It’s also looking the ball in, catching it.”

Carr suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the fourth game last season. He rushed once for 13 yards and caught one pass for 8 yards before being shelved. He also missed spring practice while recovering.

“I was working out on the side, trying to get my speed back and weight back,” said Carr. “One thing about me is I’m always active. I was always in the playbook, paying attention, listening. I was always locked in.”

“Jalen’s doing a great job. I wish we could have had him in the spring. He’s worked really hard and gotten back to full speed,” said Tony Petersen, ISU’s offensive coordinator/receivers coach. “He picks up on everything. He’s not a big kid, but he’s powerful. He has a lot of athleticism, a lot of twitchiness.”

Spack is anxious to see what Carr could mean to his offense in the coming season.

“Knock on wood he can stay healthy and have a good year because he’s playing pretty well right now,” Spack said. “He’s a very good special teams player, too, because he’s a tough kid.”

Petersen also expects Carr to be a contributing member of his offense.

“He’s going to be a good player for us. He’s strong, he’s got a good catch radius for a smaller guy and he’s really quick in space,” said Petersen. “He also goes in there and gets physical. He may not be able to block the crap out of someone, but he figures out a way to get it done.”

According to Carr, his speed allows him to be a playmaker.

“Give me the ball,” he said, “and I’m going to make things into big things.”

Night moves

ISU held an evening practice under the Hancock Stadium lights on Tuesday. The Redbirds usually practice in the morning.

“It’s for our receivers and returners, guys who play the ball in the air, to get used to the lights,” Spack said. “Even on defense it helps to figure it out. I think our first four games are under the lights.”

ISU opens Sept. 3 with a 6 p.m. start at 18th-ranked Wisconsin before three straight 6:30 p.m. home games against Valparaiso on Sept. 10, Eastern Illinois on Sept. 17 and Southern Illinois on Oct. 1. The Redbirds have their bye week Sept. 24.

Saturday scrimmage open

The Redbirds will hold their one public scrimmage of the fall on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“We’ll go more ones (starters) on twos in that one,” said Spack. “We’re going to have live kick scenarios. It will give us an idea who can play for us and who can help us on special teams. Our coordinators, Mike Banks and Kye Stewart, have done a great job with special teams. I think we’re way ahead right now.”

Back up QB unsettled

While Zack Annexstad has been ISU’s first team quarterback since the opening of fall camp, the battle for the No. 2 job has been a tight one.

Sophomore Jackson Waring and redshirt freshmen Timothy Dorsey and Tommy Rittenhouse are the contenders. Waring completed 71 of 130 passes for 879 yards last season. He tossed six touchdowns and threw four interceptions.

“We have three guys who can all do it,” said Spack. “All three are competing, working hard and doing a good job.”

MVFC schedules

With Murray State joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference for the 2023 season, the league office has determined the conference schedule will stay at eight games with each program not playing three other league schools each season.

ISU will host South Dakota State, Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Murray State in 2023 and travel to Western Illinois, Youngstown State, Missouri State and North Dakota. Game sites reverse in 2024.

The Redbirds will not face North Dakota State, South Dakota or Southern Illinois in 2023 or ’24.