Jada Stinson ready to contribute for Illinois State women's basketball

NORMAL – Jada Stinson has started 50 games as a Division I basketball player and represented Puerto Rico in the Olympic Games.

What the well-traveled Stinson would like to add to her resume is a full season of production at Illinois State.

“It was my first serious injury,” Stinson said of a stress fracture that limited her to nine games as a Redbird last season. “I’m bouncing back and am ready for the season.”

A 5-foot-8 graduate student from Fayetteville, N.C., Stinson started 30 games over two seasons at Memphis and 16 games at Arkansas State before transferring to ISU.

Stinson started four games and appeared in nine at ISU last season, averaging 6.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

“I had a stress fracture in my shin close to my knee. Because of where the placement was, it couldn’t heal on its own,” Stinson said. “I had to get a rod put in my leg for it to heal. It’s fully healed now.”

ISU coach Kristen Gillespie is thrilled to have Stinson and her versatile skill set back on her list of healthy players. Gillespie is comfortable with Stinson, Maya Wong or newcomer Paige Robinson at point guard.

“Jada’s had an outstanding summer and an outstanding preseason,” Gillespie said. “She’s playing really well. It’s really nice because she can play the one and the two (guard spots).”

Stinson was a late arrival for preseason practice last season because of an Olympic opportunity that sent her to El Salvador, Belgium and Tokyo for the Games.

“I met all kinds of people and played against all kinds of people,” said Stinson, whose mother and grandparents are Puerto Rican. “It was really fun.”

Stinson led Arkansas State in scoring at 12.6 points per game and assists with 68 in the 2020-21 season.

“We know she’s going to be a great defender,” Gillespie said. “She’s one of our best spot-up shooters and she’s a great facilitator.”

In her final season of college eligibility, Stinson isn’t concerned about her role.

“Whatever they need me to be is what I want to be,” she said. “Whether that’s to get defensive stops, to get a bucket or get somebody else a shot,” she said. “I want to bring the team together and be a floor general when I’m at the point or be an offensive threat when I’m at the two.”

“Jada is doing such a great job stepping up with the leadership. She’s that constant voice on our team,” said Gillespie. “It’s her last year and she wants to have the best year she can. We have aspirations with this team, and she’ll do anything she can to help us win.”

Smith lost for season

Transfer guard Daijah Smith will miss the entire season after suffering a torn knee ligament in practice. Smith previously played at Indiana State, Illinois-Chicago and Wabash Valley.

“It’s really unfortunate, one of those freak things. It was non contact,” Gillespie said. “That’s a tough hit because she has a really unique skill set. As our staff talked about, this is probably the most depth we’ve ever had on the perimeter. So if it was going to happen in a year, this is the year we probably could absorb it a little more.”

Robinson impressing

A graduate transfer from Division II Drury, Robinson is looking to her coach like a potential star in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“She’s going to be a fun player for people to watch. She scores in just about every way possible,” said Gillespie. “I know for a fact we haven’t had a player as complete as her.”

Robinson was the Division II National Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season. She averaged 21.4 points as a junior and 21.0 as a senior while scoring over 2,000 points in four years at Drury.