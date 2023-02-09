NORMAL – Jada Stinson’s time on the Illinois State women’s basketball team has been a stop and go adventure.

Now that all lights have turned green, Stinson is playing a key role for the red-hot Redbirds.

“All it’s really about is just doing whatever I can do to help us win whatever that may look like,” said Stinson, a graduate student in her sixth year of college basketball. “It could be different game to game, but I’m bringing defense and energy to the team day in and day out.”

ISU has not lost since Jan. 1 and has won 10 straight games entering Friday’s 6:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game against Southern Illinois at CEFCU Arena.

Ranked ninth in the college-insider.com poll of mid-major teams, the Redbirds are 17-5 overall and 11-1 in the MVC.

“She’s playing awfully well for us,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said of Stinson. “She’s been such a spark off the bench and really helped get us to where we’re at right now. She is feeling really comfortable in her role and understanding how she really helps us. We don’t win without her.”

A native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Stinson played two seasons at Memphis and sat out a year before playing one season at Arkansas State.

After transferring to ISU before the 2021-22 season, Stinson was selected to the Puerto Rico team for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

That gave Stinson a late start at joining the Redbirds. She played in nine games before suffering a season-ending injury.

A knee ailment kept Stinson on the sideline for the first three contests this season.

“It wasn’t the knee. It was more me getting back into a rhythm that was more comfortable for me,” Stinson said of scoring 10 points over her first 11 outings. “I don’t think it’s fully there yet. It’s still coming along.”

The 5-foot-8 Stinson stepped forward when the Redbirds needed her in a Jan. 15 game at Belmont. With leading scorer Paige Robinson out, Stinson contributed nine points and five rebounds in 19 minutes.

“I would say it was a turning point being able to bring whatever I could for the team because we didn’t have Paige that game,” said Stinson.

Stinson and freshman Abbie Aalsma give Gillespie two solid options off the bench behind starting guards Maya Wong, Mary Crompton and Robinson.

“She gives our team a different element off the bench,” Gillespie said. “She’s just starting to scratch the surface. If she is playing her best basketball in February and March, that is perfect. She’s finding her teammates. She gives us a different look in transition, and we feed off her energy.”

Tight MVC race

With eight games remaining in the regular season, ISU has no room for a misstep as the top five teams have broken off from the bottom seven in the Valley standings.

Northern Iowa is second at 10-2 with Missouri State and Belmont tied for third at 9-3 and Drake in fifth at 8-4. After facing Southern, the Redbirds take on Missouri State on Sunday in a 1 p.m. meeting at CEFCU Arena.

The Salukis are 8-13 overall and 5-7 in the Valley, including a 59-56 loss to ISU on Jan. 7 in Carbondale.

“It was an extremely physical game. We know that will be the case this weekend with both teams,” said Gillespie. “I think we have a great game plan (for Southern). I love where our players are mentally. They’re pretty locked in. They know the task at hand.”

Southern ranks last in the MVC in scoring defense at 75.3 points and third in scoring at 71.9.

“They’re playing a little bit faster now, but they are really going to try to pressure the ball,” the ISU coach said. “They force a lot of turnovers and try to make things really challenging. It took a quarter to settle in at their place. We’re hoping now that we’ve seen it, it will take less time here.”

The Salukis are led by the 16.3 points per game of 5-7 Ashley Jones and the 10.5 of 5-8 Shemera Williams. The top rebounders are 5-11 Laniah Randle (6.1) and 6-5 Promise Taylor (5.8).

ISU is still without the services of 6-3 reserve Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, who is recovering from a stress reaction in her shin.

