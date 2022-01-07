ISU's game against Evansville postponed with more positive COVID-19 cases for Redbirds

NORMAL — The COVID-19 surge continues through Illinois State's basketball team.

ISU head coach Dan Muller said "multiple new positives" cases were reported on the team Friday. The Missouri Valley Conference on Thursday night announced ISU's game Sunday against Evansville at Redbird Arena was postponed when Muller also said there were multiple positive cases in the previous 24-hour period.

The Redbirds' next scheduled game is Wednesday against Drake in Des Moines, Iowa. Muller said Friday's positive test results "doesn't impact any games yet."

Sunday's game was ISU's second to be postponed this week. The Redbirds were supposed to play Loyola on Wednesday at Redbird Arena. That game was called off Monday after Muller said one ISU player tested positive and several others were out due to contact tracing.

The positive tests this week have left ISU short of the minimum eight scholarship players required by the MVC.

ISU held a workout for available players Thursday night.

"We wanted to tell them in person we were postponing the Evansville game," said Muller on Thursday night. "We're hoping there are no more positives, but there certainly could be. We'll have to wait and see on that.

"I will say the uncertainty of everything over the last 24 hours was even harder than hearing the new news. They were upset we weren't playing (Sunday), but like in life when there is uncertainty, mentally there is a stress on you. At least they know."

The ISU-Evansville game originally was set for Saturday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. But on Tuesday, it was moved to Sunday at Redbird Arena with the Jan. 23 game between the teams shifted to Evansville.

The MVC also announced Thursday night that Evansville will now be home to face Drake on Saturday.

Drake's two scheduled games this week against Southern Illinois and Indiana State were postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Salukis and Sycamores, respectively.

Muller said earlier this week he was optimistic the Redbirds could still play a complete 18-game MVC schedule. The league has said it will try to reschedule postponed games, if possible.

The latest postponement against Evansville — and possibly others in the future — may make that even more difficult.

"I'm telling you I have no problem playing three games in a week. Players want to play games and not practice," said Muller. "You have to figure out how to prepare while getting the off days that are required by the NCAA. I'm certainly hopeful we'll play all 18 games."

Maybe the only bright spot for ISU this week is point guard Mark Freeman might not miss as many games.

Freeman suffered a badly sprained right ankle on Dec. 29 at Wisconsin and didn't play in last Sunday's 81-76 overtime loss at Valparaiso. Freeman was not expected to play this week.

