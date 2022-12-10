 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The Return to Horton Field House lived up to its billing — and much more. The building was buzzing, especially in the final four minutes.

Darius Burford keyed a late run that got Illinois State the lead and the Redbirds held off Southern Illinois Edwardsville, 77-71, in the first game at Horton since 1988 before a boisterous crowd of 3,420.

Burford scored 12 of his 20 points in the final four minutes to lead the Redbirds, who improved to 5-6 with their third straight win in the last seven days.

Colton Sandage added 16 points and Seneca Knight had 12. 

SIUE (7-4) was led by guard RaySean Taylor's 20 points.

The Redbirds started quickly in the second half and had the crowd on its feet. When Sandage converted a three-point play, ISU enjoyed a 44-38 lead with 15:59 left.

SIUE responded. The Cougars went on a 12-2 run, capped by Desmond Polk's 3-pointer, to gain a 50-46 lead. ISU got it tied at 52 on Kendall Lewis' 15-foot jumper with 9:02 left.

Sandage's 3-pointer off an Alex Kotov feed after a rebound brought a huge roar to give ISU a 59-56 lead. But Lamar Wright answered that with a trey from the corner and the Cougars took a 61-59 lead with four minutes left.

ISU went on an 8-1 run to take the lead for good. The Cougars had a chance to get within three but Harouna Sissoko came out of nowhere to block Damarco Minor's layup with a minute left.

Burford made five free throws to close the game as the crowd roared its approval.

ISU's only lead of the first half came at 2-0. The Cougars got the ball to the rim consistently and scored 24 paint points in the first 20 minutes. Sandage's basket cut the deficit to 34-33 at the intermission.

ISU is off for final exams this week. The Redbirds face Ball State at 2:30 p.m. (CT) next Saturday as part of the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

