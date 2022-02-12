Indiana State rallies late, scores final 11 points to slip past Illinois State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State scored the last 11 points of the game to down Illinois State, 60-57, in a Missouri Valley Conference game Saturday at Hulman Center.

Antonio Reeves and Liam McChesney led the Redbirds, who dropped to 11-15 overall overall and 4-9 in the MVC, with 13 points each. Josiah Strong added 12 points.

The Redbirds shot 27.6% from the field in the second half in losing a 14-point lead.

Indiana State (11-14, 4-9) was paced by Cooper Neese's 28 points.

ISU went up 38-24 to start the second half on Reeves' reverse layup before the Sycamores found some life.

The Redbirds missed 11 of their first 15 shots in the second half. Xavier Bledsoe's scoop shot tied the game with 9:14 left.

The Sycamores got two more ties, but couldn't take the lead. After Neese missed a 3, Strong connected from outside the arc to start an 8-0 run that gave the Redbirds a 57-49 lead with 3:57 left.

Indiana State followed with a 9-0 run, capped by Neese's short bank shot over Freeman, to take its first lead of the game at 58-57 with 1:47 left. Cam Henry blocked Reeves' shot in the lane with 35 seconds left then sank two free throws with 2.4 seconds left for the final margin.

ISU built early 11-3 lead. The Redbirds twice fouled a shooter on a 3-pointer and the Sycamores converted all six free throws to trail 13-11 midway through the first half.

The Redbirds rattled off an 18-4 run, capped by Kendall Lewis' 3-pointer, to grab a 31-15 lead with 4:13 left in the half. The Sycamores cut the deficit to 10 before Mark Freeman's reverse layup gave ISU a 36-24 halftime lead.

It was ISU's first double-digit lead on the road since almost a year earlier when the Redbirds led by 14 against Southern Illinois at Carbondale.

ISU entertains MVC-leader Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.