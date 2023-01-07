Illinois State's Zeke Vandenburgh wins Buck Buchanan Award

Caught up with a few Redbird legends prior to tonight’s big announcement 🥹#RB4L pic.twitter.com/NAIdHUI97H — Illinois State Football (@RedbirdFB) January 7, 2023

A season of honors reached its pinnacle Saturday night for Illinois State linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh.

Accepting awards of several varieties since the ISU season ended in December, Vandenburgh received the biggest honor when he was presented the Buck Buchanan Award in Frisco, Texas, on the eve of the FCS national championship game.

The Buchanan Award goes to the top defensive player in FCS and is voted on by a national media panel.

A Freeport native and a graduate student at ISU, Vandenburgh capped a stellar Redbird career with a huge final season.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder was the national FCS leader with 14 sacks. He also amassed 100 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, one interception, four pass break ups, two forced fumbles and four quarterback hurries despite missing one game with a leg injury.

For his efforts, Vandenburgh also was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year and MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

He received All-American honors from Stats Perform (which administers the Buchanan Award selection process), the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association, HERO Sports, Athlon Sports and the FCS Athletic Directors Association.

Vandenburgh won MVFC Defensive Player of the Week four times.

The Redbirds have placed in the top five of the Buchanan voting six times but Vandenburgh is the first to win it.

Recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee Boomer Grigsby was second in 2003 and third in 2002 and ’04. Brent Hawkins was second in 2005, Cameron Siskowic fifth in 2006 and current ISU assistant coach Kye Stewart fourth in 2007.

Joining Vandenburgh as Buchanan finalists were linebacker John Pius of William & Mary and defensive end David Walker of Central Arkansas.

Vandenburgh received 30 of a possible 54 first-place votes and 187 points. Pius was second with five votes for first and 113 points with Walker (2, 90) third.

Vandenburgh won’t have much time to celebrate. He is headed to Orlando, Florida, to prepare for an appearance in the All-Star Hula Bowl Classic on Jan. 14.

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. won the Walter Payton Award. He received 195 voting points to the 171 of Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat. Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden was third.

The FCS Awards Show will be rebroadcast on Bally Sports Midwest at 2 p.m. Monday.

This story will be updated

PHOTOS: Illinois State wins 35-7 over Eastern Illinois