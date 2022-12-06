Illinois State's Zeke Vandenburgh one of three finalists for Buchanan Award

NORMAL – Illinois State senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh has taken another huge stride toward the Buck Buchanan Award.

Vandenburgh was named among three finalists for the award, which is named after the former Grambling and Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman and goes to the top defensive player at the FCS level.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Vandenburgh, William & Mary linebacker John Pius and Central Arkansas linebacker David Walker finished in the top three in Buchanan voting and are invited to the FCS awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Vandenburgh finished his final season at ISU with 100 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and a national-best 14 sacks despite missing one game with a leg injury.

Pius and Walker also were conference defensive players of the year, Pius in the Colonial and Walker in the Atlantic Sun.

A 6-2, 230-pound sophomore, Puis registered 71 tackles, 19 for loss and 11½ sacks.

Walker is a 6-3, 235-pound sophomore who posted 66 tackles, 12 sacks and tackles for loss.

Elon defensive back Marcus Hillman finished fourth in the Buchanan voting with Sacramento State defensive back Marte Mapu fifth.

Two other MVFC defenders were Buchanan finalists. South Dakota State lineman Caleb Sanders tied for eighth while North Dakota State lineman Spencer Waege was 13th.

Vandenburgh also was named the MVFC Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday. The Freeport native maintains a 4.0 GPA while pursuing his master’s degree in sport management at ISU and was selected as an MVFC All-Academic First-Team selection for the second straight year.

Other Redbirds on the all-academic first team were quarterback Zack Annexstad and tight end Bryson Deming. Tight end Tanner Taula received honorable mention.