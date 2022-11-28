Illinois State's Zeke Vandenburgh named MVFC Defensive Player of the Year

NORMAL – Zeke Vandenburgh has been named Illinois State’s first Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year since 2006.

Vandenburgh convincingly prevailed in the voting released Monday by the league office with 150 points. Caleb Sanders of South Dakota State was second at 94 with North Dakota State’s Spencer Waege at 91.

“He had a great year. He’s done a really good job the last two years,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He put a lot of time and effort into it. (Outside linebackers coach) Kye Stewart has done a great job with him.”

A finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in FCS, Vandenburgh posted 100 tackles and was the national FCS leader in sacks with 14 and tackles for loss per game at 2.1.

While playing in 10 of ISU’s 11 games, Vandenburgh also had four pass break ups, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery in his final season as a Redbird.

Spack believes a switch from ISU’s sam linebacker spot to jack linebacker highlighted Vandenburgh’s pass rushing skills.

“That was big for him,” said the ISU coach. “He’s really good around the line of scrimmage. It fits his game, and he turned into a great pass rusher.”

Vandenburgh is the fifth Redbird to earn Defensive Player of the Year in the Missouri Valley and Gateway, joining Cameron Siskowic (2006), Brent Hawkins (2005), Boomer Grigsby (2002, ’03 and ’04) and Brian Gant (1986).

ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad finished second in Newcomer of the Year voting to Western Illinois receiver Naseim Brantley by an 87-75 margin.

A transfer from Minnesota, Annexstad completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 1,681 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing the final three games with a separated shoulder.

“Zack is a really good quarterback and an even better leader,” Spack said. “That was the cherry on top. He’s done a great job with that.”

ISU center Drew Bones joined Vandenburgh on the all-MVFC first team. Redbirds earning honorable mention were cornerback Deandre Lamont and tight ends Tanner Taula and Bryson Deming.

Youngstown State tailback Jaleel McLaughlin was picked Offensive Player of the Year, and Indiana State quarterback Cade Chambers was Freshman of the Year. Coach of the Year honors went to South Dakota State’s John Stiegelmeier.