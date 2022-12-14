Illinois State's Zeke Vandenburgh named AP All-American

NORMAL — Illinois State senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh has been named to the FCS All-American first team by the Associated Press.

Vandenburgh was earlier selected as an FCS All-American by HERO Sports.

Among three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in FCS, Vandenburgh was also chosen Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Vandenburgh amassed 100 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and an FCS-high 14½ sacks in 10 games this past season. He missed one game with an injury.

The 2022 MVFC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Vandenburgh went out with a flourish in his final game with a career-high 17 tackles, 3½ sacks and tied a career-best with four tackles for loss against Western Illinois.

Vandenburgh won MVFC Defensive Player of the Week four times and also posted one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries.

Other Valley players on the AP first team were Youngstown State tailback Jaleel McLaughlin, offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick of South Dakota State and offensive linemen Cody Mauch and Nash Jensen and defensive lineman Spencer Waege of North Dakota State.

