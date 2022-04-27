Illinois State's women's golfers going to Oklahoma for NCAA Stillwater Regional

NORMAL — Illinois State's women's golf team found out Wednesday it will be competing in the NCAA Regional hosted by Oklahoma State at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on May 9-11.

Joining the Redbirds, who earned their first NCAA berth in nine years by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Championship by one stroke, in the 12-team Stillwater Regional will be No. 6-ranked Oklahoma State, No. 7 Arizona State, No. 17 Baylor and No. 19 Auburn. ISU is ranked last in the field at No. 143.

The top four teams and two individuals from each of the six regionals advance to the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. The championship will be held May 20-25 and televised on Golf Channel.

This is ISU's eighth appearance in an NCAA regional.

The Redbirds competed in 2013 at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Course in Norman, Oklahoma, and placed 22nd of 24 schools. ISU's best finish at an NCAA Regional came in 2004 when the Redbirds placed ninth of 21 teams as the three-day championship was hosted at the Illinois State University Golf Course.

ISU junior Ali Schrock of Pontiac was named the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year this week after earlier earning the MVC Player of the Year award. Redbird sophomore Avalon Woodward was also named to the Scholar-Athlete First Team.

Men take third

Illinois State finished third in the MVC Men's Golf Championship concluded Tuesday at Paducah Country Club in Pacudah, Kentucky.

Southern Illinois won the title and automatic NCAA regional berth with a 54-hole total of 874. Valparaiso took second with a 891 followed by the Redbirds at 903.

ISU was led by junior Felix van Dijk, who tied for fourth at 219. Redbird freshman Alex McCulla fired the team's low tourney round on the final day, a 3-under 69, and tied for 10th (224).

Valpo's Anthony Delisanti used a final-round 67 to earn medalist honors at 213 and an automatic regional spot.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

