Illinois State's Wisconsin natives look forward to taking on Badgers in season opener

NORMAL — Josh Dinga has been to Camp Randall Stadium several times. He even played there in a high school state championship game.

Saturday, however, will be different.

“As a kid growing up in Wisconsin, it’s kind of a dream to play at Camp Randall,” said Dinga, an Illinois State defensive lineman from Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. “So to be able to do that in college is a dream come true.”

Dinga and the Redbirds will visit Camp Randall on Saturday to take on No. 18-ranked Wisconsin in a 6 p.m. season opener in Madison.

Dinga played at Sun Prairie High School, about a 15-minute drive from Madison. He is among 12 players from Wisconsin on the ISU roster.

“I’m trying to get as many people as I can to come,” Dinga said. “I ended up getting six tickets, but I have a ton more coming. It’s going to be a fun time. It’s a great atmosphere, especially for night games. It’s awesome.”

Redbird offensive guard Zach Mueller is a native of Schofield, Wisconsin, about two hours north of Madison on Interstate 39.

“When I go home, I drive straight through Madison,” said Mueller, who will have a group of family and friends in attendance. “I think it will be a surreal experience, especially since it’s a night game. It’s their home opener and the first weekend before school starts for them, so I know all their students will be there.”

ISU linebacker Jeremiah Jordan played at Memorial High School in Madison, but “really didn’t have any aspirations of playing for them. I just knew I was going to play college football somewhere, and I was going to be thankful for the opportunity.”

Jordan, who also will have a “bunch of friends and a bunch of family” in the crowd, believes ISU needs to “have a confident attitude and we have to play physical” against the heavily favored Badgers.

The Redbirds will try to treat the matchup, which will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1, “like a normal game. We will study film as we normally do. It’s another game. It’s a big stage. We’re going in there with full confidence," said Dinga.

Known for its bruising style of play, Wisconsin will present a stiff challenge to an ISU team that also prides itself on toughness.

“We just have to control what we can control and play physical,” Mueller said. “One of my goals is to just play fast and play physical.”

Redbirds coach Brock Spack is well aware of the game day experience at Camp Randall. He was there as a player or coach at least 11 times during his time at Purdue.

“This environment, I don’t know if our players will be in a better one. It’s awful fun,” said Spack. “It will be fun for our players and a great opportunity. But they have a task at hand. We’re going up there to play well and try to win the football game like any other Saturday.

“Everybody talks about a hostile environment, but I use the term festive. As a player, I didn’t feel any hostility. You always have fans on your back. You expect that. You can feed off the energy of the crowd. I told them how much fun they’re going to have.”

Best opponent ever?

Entering Spack’s 14th season at ISU, Wisconsin could well be the best team ISU has played in the Spack era.

“I don’t want to say it publicly and make somebody mad, but yes. They are very, very good,” said Spack. “Iowa was awful good. North Dakota State has been awful good. This game will help us get ready for our league.”

ISU-Wisconsin connection

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was ISU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1995 for then-Redbird head coach Jim Heacock.

Also serving on that ISU staff was running backs coach Ted Schmitz, who is now the color commentator on Redbird radio broadcasts.

“Paul was a young coach starting out at that time. He was only 29, but he was very, very smart,” said Schmitz. “I think he did an excellent job as our offensive coordinator. When he was calling the plays, we did very well. He was really sharp, a young man you could tell was going to go places.”

Jackson won’t play

ISU outside linebacker Damien Jackson, who returned to practice this week after not being on the field last week, will not travel to Wisconsin while serving a one-game suspension, according to Spack.

“He won’t play in this game, but he’ll back in the fold next week,” Spack said. “He needed to fix some things, and he’s doing that right now. That’s first and foremost. He’s doing a really good job of that and is back in the swing of things now. We totally expect him to be back and available next week.”

Jackson ranked sixth on the team last season with 44 tackles. He had one sack.