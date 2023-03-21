NORMAL — Emme Olson has seen a lot in her five years in an Illinois State softball uniform. So when the Redbirds got off to a 5-14 start this season, she realized something needed to happen.

"We know we had that good competition in the beginning, but there's no reason we shouldn't have been competing better than we were," said the Hartsburg native. "We sat down as a team, looked in the mirror and said, 'You know, this is where it changes. This is where it turns around.' Ever since then we've all been on the same page and going in the same way. It's been working in our favor."

Even facing a 3-0 deficit going to the bottom of the sixth in Tuesday's home opener against DePaul at Marian Kneer Stadium didn't faze the Redbirds.

ISU erupted for 10 runs while sending 16 batters to the plate. The third Hannah in the circle for ISU — senior Hannah Ross — got a quick 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh to seal a 10-3 victory that was the Redbirds' sixth in their last seven games.

"We've been putting the ball in play," said ISU junior Addison Masching of the recent streak. "It's a matter of getting the gaps, hitting hard balls, putting it all together. We've been doing that lately."

ISU improved to 11-15 ahead of this weekend's Missouri Valley Conference trip to Valparaiso. The Redbirds opened MVC play by splitting two games last weekend against Belmont in Nashville, Tenn., with the third game canceled because of weather.

Tina Kramos, who succeeded legendary Melinda Fischer as ISU head coach in the fall, likes how her team has been playing since March 10.

"We're just putting all aspects of the game together," said Kramos, who was Fischer's assistant for 22 years. "Our offense, defense, pitching and relief pitching all have been doing well and playing together now. We've been missing one of those four aspects. That's finally come together for us."

Freshman Hannah Meshnick had the start in the circle Tuesday for ISU. She gave up three hits and two earned runs in 4.1 innings before giving way to freshman Hannah Meeks.

Meeks allowed three hits and one earned run. However, she got out of a big jam in the sixth when, with one out, Meeks (5-2) stranded two runners in scoring position to keep DePaul's lead at 3-0 before ISU's offense took over.

ISU had only two hits in the first five innings against DePaul's Brenna Smith. Olson led off the sixth with a walk before Abby Knight drilled a double to left. Masching drove in Olson with a single as Abbey Poochie (1-4) took over for Smith.

Knight scored on a throwing error off Jayden Standish's grounder before a fielder's choice brought in Masching to tie the game. Delainey Bryant's single drove in Hanna Hicks to give ISU the lead. Kaila Chval's bases-loaded walk brought in another run before Olson's two-run single was followed by three more runs.

"We kept putting it in play, so it was a matter of time until something fell," said Masching, a Pontiac High School graduate who finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. "We got a 10-spot in the sixth, so whatever it takes."

Six of ISU's starters on Tuesday came in hitting .229 or below.

"We still have work to do (offensively)," said Kramos, whose team has been shut out five times. "We have some at-bats we waste away a little bit. We know they're working hard and putting in the time. It's a matter of executing."

Sophomore first baseman Knight (.347), a University High product, and Olson (.333, 2 HR, 15 RBIs) are the Redbirds' offensive leaders along with sophomore shortstop Bryant (.316, 14 RBIs).

Olson believes the Redbirds have "a lot of variety and consistency" in the lineup.

"Maybe you see a little fluctuation in batting because we're not having the same nine hitters in the lineup (every game)," she said. "It's a bit of feeling that out and seeing who's on that day. That's the best part of this team. When someone is not on, someone is ready to step in for them."

ISU was picked to finish fifth in the MVC preseason poll. Following this weekend's three-game series at Valpo, the Redbirds have 13 of their final 22 league games at home.

"I feel we're starting to pick everything up and the pieces are starting to fall into place," said Masching. "We can do pretty well the next few weeks in conference."

Ross (2-6) leads the pitching staff with a 2.73 earned run average, 11 starts and 34 strikeouts. The other veteran in the circle is senior Amanda Fox of Pontiac (2-2, 3.77 ERA).

"We're just focusing on how we play and allowing ourselves to read the game," said Kramos. "Whatever the other team brings to us we try to react to that and play the game that we can play. We're getting in a good spot with our toughness and fight bringing the aspects eventually of playing assignment correct and fundamentally sound."

